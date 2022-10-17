Prep Volleyball | Marion wins first conference title in 28 years

MARION — The year was 1994 and some of the more popular pop songs that year included "I'd Do Anything for Love, But I Won't Do That" by Meat Loaf, "Whoomp! There It Is" by Tag Team and "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey.

The top two best-selling books for the year were "One for the Money" by Janet Evanovich and "The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle" by Haruki Murakami. Two of the top movies on the big screen were "Shawshank Redemption" and "Pulp Fiction."

It also marked the last time that the Marion Wildcats had won the South Seven Conference championship in volleyball - that is until this past Saturday afternoon when they achieved that feat for the first time in 28 years with three wins in four matches at the conference tournament in Carbondale. Those four matches were in addition to the previous six league matches already played during the regular season.

Marion finished 8-2 overall in the league and is presently 22-9 overall. The Wildcats had to beat Belleville Althoff in the final conference match Saturday in order to secure the championship. It took a three-set victory to get it done, but get it done the Wildcats did.

In the four matches at the tournament, Bailey Williams and Haylee Lambert led the team in kills with 27 and 15 respectively. Lambert was the assists leader with 66. Lambert was also tops in service aces with six. Williams had five. Ava Wong led the team in defensive digs with 50. Sophie Shrum contributed 29.

"To go 3-1 in the tournament Saturday while dealing with all the conflicting emotions involved with Homecoming that night was nothing short of amazing," said Marion head coach Jaime Clark. "Somehow, our girls found a way to get the job done. Things started out rough that day, but those 10 seniors and the rest of the girls made up their minds that they were going to that dance as champions. I'm so proud of the way they came together and played with so much passion."

Clark said what makes winning the conference stand out even more to her is the fact that the Wildcats are not blessed with size - something that can certainly come in handy in the sport of volleyball.

"We win with great defense and setting," Clark said. "And our hitters find holes in the defense as does our setter. Time after time, we have found ways to beat teams much bigger than us. This team truly is more than the sum of its parts."

Clark said Althoff is traditionally the team to beat in the league.

"We beat them at our place and then had to beat them again Saturday in Carbondale, or we weren't going to win the conference," Clark said. "Our girls played amazingly against them. We split the first two sets and then got the momentum back on our side in the third set to win the match and the conference."

MHS Athletic Director Ryan Goodisky described the conference championship as "a big step in the right direction for the program."

He said the Wildcats have enjoyed some success over the years, but could never get over the hump in beating Althoff and Centralia.

"Both of those schools have established amazing programs, so I'm really proud that we're competing with schools like them," Goodisky said. "In a way, we're just getting started after having three head coaches in the last handful of years. We've got a brand new coaching staff and some talented young ladies that have worked really hard the last couple of years.

"It's well known that our team is not very big, but for what they lack in size, they make up for with their heart," Goodisky said. "We're very proud of their accomplishments."

Marion will play at Salem on Tuesday and host Chester as part of Senior Night festivities on Wednesday bringing an end to the regular season.

The Wildcats will travel next week to Olney to compete in the regional tournament as the No. 1 seed.