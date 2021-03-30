Prep Volleyball | Massac County earns non-conference win over Carbondale

“Their serve receiver, specifically their senior (Hirst), does such a good job at receiving those serves,” Miller said. “Trying to keep it away from her is a challenge because she covers so much court. On many teams, she would be a libero, and she can do that and hit as well, so she was very tough. Keeping it away from her was big and I thought Sophie came up big at the end.”

Massac County led 19-15 in the second set when freshman Libby Conkle mimicked Bormann’s ace from the first set that later set up McCraw for one of her seven kills that set up game point at 24-17.

McCraw credited the defense and blocking as two reasons why Massac County has won five-straight.

“I honestly think (Carbondale) was more ready to go than us,” McCraw said. “We knew they were good and then we kind of picked it up after that when we knew they were here to play.”

Junior Hailey Edwards led Massac County with 10 kills while senior Madison Hammonds put on a show with 24 digs. Bunting finished with a team-high 18 assists and Miller was happy with how his team performed against one of the best teams in Southern Illinois.