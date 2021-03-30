Prep Volleyball | Massac County earns non-conference win over Carbondale

Massac County survived a tight first set against non-conference opponent Carbondale on Monday to go home with a 25-23, 25-17 sweep.
The Lady Patriots’ road victory moves them to 6-1 and 2-1 in the SIRR Ohio before traveling to Herrin on Tuesday. Carbondale falls to 2-3 before playing in Marion on Thursday for a South Seven showdown.
“With no postseason, I told my girls you get one shot at this team and that’s it,” said Massac County coach Zach Miller. “You will never play them again seniors, this is it. You better go out with your best punch and I thought they played well.”
Miller used plenty of substitutions in the first set to slow down Carbondale’s early momentum. The Lady Patriots’ largest deficit was four points when the Lady Terriers hopped out to a 6-2 lead behind sophomore Meikayla Graham and senior Ashton Hirst.
The game plan for Massac County from that point forward was to prevent Graham from getting solid swings and keeping the ball away from Hirst on serves. That blueprint set the Lady Patriots up for a game point after senior Jenna Bunting linked up with 6-3 senior Cali McCraw for a kill that tipped off Hirst and shot out of bounds to give Miller’s squad a 24-23 advantage.
Then stepped in sophomore Sophie Bormann, who delivered a beautiful serve that found the back right corner for an ace to seal Massac County’s first set victory. Miller’s scheme to keep the ball away from Hirst worked.
“Their serve receiver, specifically their senior (Hirst), does such a good job at receiving those serves,” Miller said. “Trying to keep it away from her is a challenge because she covers so much court. On many teams, she would be a libero, and she can do that and hit as well, so she was very tough. Keeping it away from her was big and I thought Sophie came up big at the end.”
Massac County led 19-15 in the second set when freshman Libby Conkle mimicked Bormann’s ace from the first set that later set up McCraw for one of her seven kills that set up game point at 24-17.
McCraw credited the defense and blocking as two reasons why Massac County has won five-straight.
“I honestly think (Carbondale) was more ready to go than us,” McCraw said. “We knew they were good and then we kind of picked it up after that when we knew they were here to play.”
Junior Hailey Edwards led Massac County with 10 kills while senior Madison Hammonds put on a show with 24 digs. Bunting finished with a team-high 18 assists and Miller was happy with how his team performed against one of the best teams in Southern Illinois.
“We don’t get to see these teams a whole lot, so I was trying to slow the tempo of the game just to see who they are and where their girls were going,” Miller said. “We probably subbed a little bit more in the first set than we did in the second set; it probably slowed the game a little bit down for myself more than anything else.”
Miller’s as energetic on the sidelines as they come. Whether it’s cheering his players on with a clapping chant or letting his kids know when it’s time to turn it on.
Players like McCraw responded well.
“It pumps me up,” McCraw said on Miller. “I think to myself, let’s go…I’m ready.”
Massac County will try to keep that same energy against Herrin, in which Miller labeled the match as the “conference championship” following his team's three-set loss to the Lady Tigers on March 18.
