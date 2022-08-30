 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Volleyball | Massac County falls to Edwards County

The Massac County High School volleyball team dropped a three-set match to host Edwards County on Tuesday. The Patriots won the opening set, 25-10, but then lost the next two sets, 27-25 and 25-20.

Monique Hart paced the Patriots with 11 kills and seven blocks. Sophie Bormann had five kills and 20 digs. Abigail Martin contributed 12 assists and four service aces. Libby Conkle delivered 12 digs.

Adalyn Gower had five kills and 14 digs. Hannah Edwards chipped in 14 assists. Katie Frazine checked in with six kills and one block. Laken Vickers notched two kills and four blocks and Brooklynn Burnett accounted for two kills and six blocks. 

The Patriots fall to 5-2 overall while Edwards County improves to 2-1. Massac County will host Herrin on Thursday in conference play. 

john.homan@thesouthern.com

618-925-0563

