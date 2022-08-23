Prep Volleyball | Massac County gets win over Marion

The Massac County Patriots volleyball team got the season off on the right foot Tuesday, defeating visiting Marion in straight sets in the season opener for both squads, 25-18, 25-19.

Senior Monique Hart led the Patriots in kills with 12. She also recorded five blocks. Sophie Bormann had five kills and 17 digs. Abigail Martin led Massac with 10 assists and had six digs. Libby Conkle chipped in 13 digs.

Adalyn Gower contributed five kills and 17 digs. Hannah Edwards was tops in assists with 13. Katie Frazine added three kills and Brooklynn Burnett had two kills with three blocks.

The Patriots are now 1-0 on the season and will host Du Quoin on Thursday. Marion will play host to Benton on Thursday.