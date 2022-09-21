Prep Volleyball | Massac County's Hart pumps life into Patriots

METROPOLIS — It's not hard to figure out why the Massac County Patriots are 18-5 overall and 5-0 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference in volleyball.

They have Monique Hart on their team.

The 5-foot-6 1/2 senior front-row middle hitter is admittedly undersized when compared with other front-row spikers, but what the senior lacks in height, she more than makes up for in athletic ability.

In a division featuring power hitters like Megan McNitt of Murphysboro and Karli Mann of Herrin, Hart holds her own.

Just last weekend, Hart was named Most Valuable Player at the 24th Annual Superman Slam Volleyball Invitational. She led the Patriots to a perfect 5-0 mark in tourney play with big wins over Edwards County and Marion, as well as Graves County, Anna-Jonesboro and Johnston City.

In the semifinal and final matches, she registered 22 kills on 36 attacks with only three hitting errors. She also had 11 blocks.

For the season, Hart has accumulated 193 kills, 42 blocks for points and 24 aces. And for her career, the four-year varsity starter for the Pats has collected 526 kills with 113 blocks for points and 67 service aces.

Massac County head coach Zach Miller said much of the team's success can be directly attributed to Hart.

"Monique produces," he said. "She never makes excuses if she does something wrong. She is soft spoken, but is a true team leader. Her teammates adore her. They know how valuable she is to our team. Monique is also an excellent student (4.0 GPA). I wish had four or five more just like her."

Miller said what many outside the program may not know is that Hart sustained a serious knee injury a few months after her freshman season.

"She was playing club volleyball for Reggie Bateman, who coaches the Rend Lake College team," Miller said. "On the last game of their club season (March of 2020), she landed on another girl's foot and blew out her knee. She tore her ACL, MCL and PCL. It took her a full year to rehabilitate and she had to wear a metal brace for some time, but fortunately for her, because of COVID-19, we didn't have our volleyball season in the fall of 2020, but rather the spring of 2021. She had a whole year to recover. By that time, she was ready to go."

Miller, who also coaches the girls track team, said Hart was able to compete in track in the spring of 2021 - after the volleyball season ended.

Hart was quick to brag on her teammates for any success that she has achieved in volleyball.

"I've had a lot of success with my hitting, but mainly because of the passes. If I don't get a good pass, I can't get a good hit. I'm getting a lot of good passes and sets."

Hart said her lack of height does make things a bit more challenging for her.

"I won't say it's difficult, but I definitely do have to work a little bit harder because I'm not as tall," she said. "So, I get to the gym as much as I can to work on my jumps."

Asked if she ever gets intimidated playing against much taller opponents at the net.

"No. I just focus on one point at a time," she said. "When I'm going against really good hitters, I have to make sure I'm not late to the net."

Asked to describe herself as a player, the word "unique" came to mind.

"You know most middle hitters aren't 5-foot-6. I do have that challenge and I overcome it by working hard."

Hart said she also takes great pride in her ability to serve the ball with power and accuracy.

"I take a lot of pride in my serving," she said. "If my hitting or blocking are off, I still have to make sure my serves are on. That's a pretty important part of my game."

Regarding the team's performance, Hart said the Patriots have played extremely well up to this point in the season.

"I can be a little biased, but we're really good," Hart said. "We didn't play our best tonight (a two-set victory in Herrin Tuesday), but we still got the job done, and I think that says a lot about us."