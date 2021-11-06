Prep Volleyball | Mater Dei ousts Carterville in super-sectionals

NASHVILLE – The criers outnumbered the stoics Friday night and that was fine with Carterville volleyball coach Nathan Emrick.

Many of his players emerged from their locker room inside Assembly Hall in tears after a bigger, more skilled Breese Mater Dei outfit posted a 25-19, 25-14 win in the Class 2A Nashville Super-Sectional.

Try so hard, invest so much and ultimately come up empty. But Emrick found nothing but positives to talk about after a 34-6 season that saw Carterville win its first sectional Wednesday night with a comeback for the ages against Nashville in Johnston City.

“Our season is not defined by tonight,” he said. “It was 24-14 in the second game and our girls were still diving for balls. That tells you about the grit and toughness they’ve showed to get to this point.

“You keep advancing like we have and you’re going to run into a team that’s going to be lights-out, and if you don’t play with them, it’s going to be a quick night.”

The reality was it could have actually been a quicker night. The Knights (34-5) hit the Lions with a 12-2 spurt to start the match. At that point, it looked like Carterville was going to go down even faster than Fairfield did in a 2019 sectional matchup with Mater Dei, which required just 36 minutes.

To the Lions’ credit, they did not. While they never seriously challenged the Knights, they at least drew within 23-19 late in the first game with a series of outstanding individual efforts.

There was Amanda Howerton somehow finding a gap between 6-5 freshman Alyssa Koerkemeier and Emma Johnson to put down a kill. That was followed by Ally Lange delivering an ace and some excellent defense that supplied two more points to inject some suspense into the first game.

Ultimately, the match came down to a series of inevitabilities. Mater Dei was taller, which made every point a struggle for Carterville. The Knights had a roster full of hitters capable of putting down points from anywhere.

And they also served well enough to put steady pressure on the Lions’ back row. Passing was an early problem and never really steadied to the point where Carterville could consistently run its offense.

Not that it made the ending any easier for a team that never quit believing. And after it used the postseason to beat the other top teams in SIRR Mississippi that handed it its previous five losses, why wouldn’t it believe?

“If they didn’t respond that way, you’ve have to question how much they cared and how bought in they were,” Emrick said. “It shows how much they care for each other and speaks to them and their approach to each other.”

The prematch contrasts between the programs couldn’t have been starker. While Carterville was making its maiden voyage into a super-sectional, Mater Dei was aiming for its 17th state tournament berth in 43 years.

With Tori Mohesky leading the way by pounding down 13 kills, the Knights steadily pulled away in the second set. A 9-2 burst upped the lead to 14-6 and the outcome was all but assured by then.

After a long post-match talk with his team, Emrick reflected on the best season in program history.

“Our whole mindset was just, ‘Let’s practice tomorrow.’ And we battled back and kept winning,” he said. “We ran a gauntlet through the regionals and the sectionals. These are things that these kids are going to talk about for a long, long time.”

