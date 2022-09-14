Prep Volleyball | McNitt is the right fit for Murphysboro spikers

MURPHYSBORO — That deafening sound of the ball hitting the hardwood floor is likely the result of yet another Megan McNitt spike.

Through 19 matches, Murphysboro High School's front-row hitter leads the state in downed spikes or "kills" with a stunning total of 207. Moreover, she has a 37.5 kills percentage, 17 blocks, 22 service aces, and 138 defensive digs.

"Megan is a player who can take over a game both offensively and defensively," said Red Devils head coach Kim Cook. "She is a quiet player. You don't see a lot of outward emotion, but the passion lies just underneath the surface. Megan is a humble player who shows up every day and puts in the necessary work to help lead her team on the court. Her potential is limitless."

Last year as a sophomore, McNitt recorded 277 kills and won the team's Best Offense and MVP awards.

"Megan was also named All-Conference and All-South both last year and as a freshman," Cook said. "She was picked this year by ilprepvb.com as one of the Top 100 volleyball prospects in the junior class in Illinois. And she was picked by the American Volleyball Coaches Association to be on the 2022 Phenom Watch List, which will allow her to go to Omaha, Nebraska to work out in front of hundreds of college coaches."

Already this season, McNitt was named to the Du Quoin Invitational Tournament team, as well as the River-to-River Conference Preview Tournament team.

"I think I've improved a lot from last year," said McNitt. "It's helped that I have played a lot of club ball and attended some camps. I was even able to bring some drills back with me to our high school team that have helped. I want to help my teammates as much as I can, especially the younger players."

McNitt said she would describe herself as "a hard-working athlete who is driven to succeed" and pointed out that she spends time in the gym to gain strength, which lends to her ability to hit the ball with authority.

"I do a lot of lifting because I want to be as strong as I can be in order to put the ball down for points," she said.

McNitt said her favorite kill shot is a cross-court smash.

"I think that's where I excel the most. I can approach the net from any angle that way," she said. " I can take one down the line or swing my arm a certain way and cut my shot. When you go cross-court, you have more range."

McNitt said she draws strength from the crowd.

"I love hearing the noise when I've made a big hit, and I think it gets my teammates fired up, too. It's just an amazing feeling."

The Murphysboro junior, who also plays forward on the soccer team, said she has yet to realize her potential as a player.

"I can still be a better hitter and I can definitely be a better defender and server. I've worked particularly hard on my jump serve this year and enjoy attacking from the back row when the opportunity is there."

McNitt said she likes the way the Red Devils have performed this fall (12-6-1 overall) and is confident that the team can be in contention for the Ohio Division of the River-to-River crown and perhaps win a regional and sectional in the postseason.

Also a member of the Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Student Council, the honors student said she would like to play Division I college volleyball in the fall of 2024.

"I haven't made any decisions yet, though. There is still plenty of time for that."