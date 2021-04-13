Prep Volleyball | Murphysboro gets revenge win over Carbondale

Gordon knew her team had played from behind before. Murphysboro took Massac County to three sets last Thursday after winning the first set 25-23 and losing the second set 25-9 before coming together in the third set.

“Just at Massac County the other night we were down 14-6,” Gordon said. “This was their home crowd and I told them some of their energy was embarrassing. I wanted to see some fire and then they came out and I told them they have to battle one at a time, one at a time and that’s what they did.”

Murphysboro is tied in the SIRR Ohio Division with Massac County and West Frankfort all at 3-3. The trio of schools trail Herrin’s 6-0 conference record at the top, but that won’t make Gordon and Williams any less excited about their team next season that will start four seniors and one impressive freshman this season in McNitt.

“We’ve grown a lot,” Gordon said. “The freshman (McNitt) had maybe seven practices before her first game against Carbondale. Now she’s learning the system, she knows what I expect and she’s got a lot more confidence, so you can tell with that in her swing.”

Williams believes her team will have continued success after she graduates alongside Kerrens and three other Lady Red Devil seniors.

“The team that we’ll leave behind will be very good and there will only be a couple of spots to fill,” Williams said. “They’re already making incredible progress and with their season coming up very shortly after this one ends, I feel like they have a very good chance of being successful next year.”

