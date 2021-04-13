Prep Volleyball | Murphysboro gets revenge win over Carbondale

MURPHYSBORO — Apryl Gordon had “Revenge Week” written on her clipboard going into Monday night’s showdown against Jackson County rival Carbondale.
Murphysboro lost its season opener to Carbondale in three sets, but turned the tables on Monday to split the season series and move to a 7-4 record. After winning the opening set 25-22 on a night where momentum was shared, the Lady Red Devils lost the second set 25-23, but rebounded to clinch the third set 25-12.
Gordon’s team has now won six in a row before traveling to first place Herrin on Tuesday.
“This is our revenge week,” Gordon said. “We fell apart against West Frankfort early on, but we went 4-0 last week and our goal is to go 3-0 this week.”
All it came down to was for Murphysboro to make some adjustments. After a back and forth first set, the Lady Red Devils led by as much as 20-15 late in the second after junior Malorie Gill served one of her team-high three aces.
Unbeknownst to Murphysboro, Carbondale refused to be swept and closed the second set on a 10-3 run to win 25-23 and force a deciding third set. The Lady Terriers were aided by junior Brooke Williard in their second set comeback and with her serving to open the third set, the Lady Red Devils found themselves trailing 4-0 after Williard delivered a pair of aces.
Murphysboro fought back to a 7-2 deficit after officials changed a point decision that would have scored the Lady Red Devils down three. Carbondale sophomore Payton Roberts delivered a kill that appeared to land out of play, but the officials overruled their own call claiming the ball contacted a Murphysboro player beforehand forcing Gordon into a timeout.
“I called a timeout and I gave them some inspiration,” Gordon said. “I’ve noticed that sometimes they like to be told, and Coach (Mike) Layne was always tough on them so we were tough on them, and I told them I expected more — I wanted more from them.”
Gordon’s advice worked out of the timeout when Murphysboro went on a 17-4 run that was largely influenced by an 8-0 run with junior Hailey Tellor at the serving line. That run later set up freshman Megan McNitt for the final kill to win 25-12 after senior Kylee Kerrens served an ace to give the Lady Red Devils their game point opportunity.
Senior Maggie Williams finished with nine kills for Murphysboro and spoke on her coaches advice after the match.
“We really had to pull it together as a team and step it up,” Williams said. “We tend to dig ourselves into holes that we have to crawl out of and we recently learned how to do that the right way. Right now, we’re working on preventing those holes and correcting mistakes right after they happen and not letting teams get on a roll against us.”
Gordon knew her team had played from behind before. Murphysboro took Massac County to three sets last Thursday after winning the first set 25-23 and losing the second set 25-9 before coming together in the third set.
“Just at Massac County the other night we were down 14-6,” Gordon said. “This was their home crowd and I told them some of their energy was embarrassing. I wanted to see some fire and then they came out and I told them they have to battle one at a time, one at a time and that’s what they did.”
Murphysboro is tied in the SIRR Ohio Division with Massac County and West Frankfort all at 3-3. The trio of schools trail Herrin’s 6-0 conference record at the top, but that won’t make Gordon and Williams any less excited about their team next season that will start four seniors and one impressive freshman this season in McNitt.
“We’ve grown a lot,” Gordon said. “The freshman (McNitt) had maybe seven practices before her first game against Carbondale. Now she’s learning the system, she knows what I expect and she’s got a lot more confidence, so you can tell with that in her swing.”
Williams believes her team will have continued success after she graduates alongside Kerrens and three other Lady Red Devil seniors.
“The team that we’ll leave behind will be very good and there will only be a couple of spots to fill,” Williams said. “They’re already making incredible progress and with their season coming up very shortly after this one ends, I feel like they have a very good chance of being successful next year.”
