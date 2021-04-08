Prep Volleyball | Murphysboro gets win over Marion

MARION — A bit of a chewing at the right time was possibly the key to Murphysboro's volleyball team stopping a huge momentum shift and picking up a 25-22, 25-27, 25-22 win over Marion in a non-conference match Wednesday night at Cuss Wilson Gymnasium.
Marion was riding the wave of fighting off match point three times and eventually winning the second game, and also coming back from an early deficit in the third to take the lead.
But a timeout by Murphysboro coach Apryl Gordon featured mainly a wakeup-call session where Gordon did all the talking, using a few choice adjectives about her team's play.
The Red Devils didn't immediately take the lead back, but didn't trail again after Shelby Cook's push kill gave Murphysboro a 17-15 lead. It remained tight the rest of the way but Gordon's squad picked up its third-straight win.
"It did work," Gordon said of the timeout speech. "Sometimes I thought they needed some fire and if it had to come from me, then that's where they were getting it. I've done this 22 years and I was looking in their eyes and I just didn't see what I wanted to see. I didn't see that fight. So I thought I had to call the timeout so they could see it from me.
"Maybe it was catchy and they went back out there with a little more drive."
Maggie Williams, who led the Red Devils with 10 kills, was at the service line with Murphysboro ahead 24-21 in the second, but sailed a serve out of bounds. Marion's Bailey Williams then tipped a kill and moments later the Lady Wildcats had a 25-24 lead on an ace from Sophie Shrum.
A back row swat from Maggie Williams tied it, but then Marion senior Dylann Torres put down two huge blasts as part of her team-high 10 kills to extend the match.
This was after Murphysboro won an entertaining first game in which Bailey Williams, Shrum and Torres all had big kills for the Lady Wildcats, only to see Murphysboro's Kylee Kerrens, Megan McNitt and Maggie Williams have answers. Kerrens finished with seven kills.
Bridgett Clover also had an important ace; Lilly Rudolph, whose hitting percentage on the night was an astounding .750, had a key block; and Sarah Cook had one of her six blocks to help build a five-point lead at 21-16 in the opener.
Marion chipped that away and tied it at 22, but a smash from Rudolph started a three-point rally to finish it off for the visitors, whose defensive standout Malorie Gill collected a whopping 46 digs.
"Our defense is good," Gordon said. "We have a couple girls in the back row that are really flying. We really haven't had any teams beat us this year; we've absolutely just beat ourselves with errors. We're a very young team."
Murphysboro had leads of 4-0 and 7-3 in the third both after kills by McNitt, who's just a freshman. Marion came back and despite Gordon's well-placed timeout, the Lady Wildcats led 15-12 after a tip kill from setter Haylee Lambert, a kill by Bailey Williams and an ace from Ava Wong.
But the message had already been delivered and the Red Devils surged in front with a 9-0 run that included kills by Maggie Williams, Kerrens and Shelby Cook with Hailey Tellor putting over the serves.
Bailey Williams kept the Lady Wildcats in it with a pair of blasts, but McNitt sent one down the left sideline that nipped the paint to give Murphysboro a 23-20 lead.
"The end of the third game, we were playing not to lose instead of playing to win," said Marion coach Beth Mitacek. "Normally, we don't do that — we usually go down swinging — but we played timid toward the end and it didn't serve us well."
Torres had two more kills as Marion didn't exactly go away quietly, and Wong had two of her 31 digs on match point to bring up smashes by McNitt from both sides, but a hit by Lily Garrett went out of bounds to end it.
"When we're always on the defensive, we don't win games," Gordon said. "When we're giving free balls and tips, we don't win. But when we let our hitters hit, we're pretty unstoppable."
It was another frustrating night for Marion, which is on a losing skid that features close losses to a murderer's row of Pinckneyville, NCOE, Carbondale, Herrin, Centralia and now Murphysboro.
"It's a tough schedule and we're going against some tough teams," Mitacek said, "but playing close doesn't make you feel good. Winning does."