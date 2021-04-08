Prep Volleyball | Murphysboro gets win over Marion

MARION — A bit of a chewing at the right time was possibly the key to Murphysboro's volleyball team stopping a huge momentum shift and picking up a 25-22, 25-27, 25-22 win over Marion in a non-conference match Wednesday night at Cuss Wilson Gymnasium.

Marion was riding the wave of fighting off match point three times and eventually winning the second game, and also coming back from an early deficit in the third to take the lead.

But a timeout by Murphysboro coach Apryl Gordon featured mainly a wakeup-call session where Gordon did all the talking, using a few choice adjectives about her team's play.

The Red Devils didn't immediately take the lead back, but didn't trail again after Shelby Cook's push kill gave Murphysboro a 17-15 lead. It remained tight the rest of the way but Gordon's squad picked up its third-straight win.

"It did work," Gordon said of the timeout speech. "Sometimes I thought they needed some fire and if it had to come from me, then that's where they were getting it. I've done this 22 years and I was looking in their eyes and I just didn't see what I wanted to see. I didn't see that fight. So I thought I had to call the timeout so they could see it from me.

"Maybe it was catchy and they went back out there with a little more drive."