Prep Volleyball | Nashville spikers defend their title in River-to-River preview

HERRIN – The Nashville Hornettes were on another level Saturday when competing at the River-to-River Conference Preview meet hosted by Herrin. The girls from Washington County swept the field, going a perfect 5-0 and won all of their matches in straight sets.

Nashville won the Olympic-scoring format meet by posting wins over Herrin, West Frankfort and Anna-Jonesboro in Pool B to qualify for the Gold Division finals. The Hornettes proceeded to earn victories over Pinckneyville and Carterville to take home the title for a second straight year.

The Panthers finished second and the Lions third in the Gold Division. Massac County captured first-place honors in the Silver Division, beating out Du Quoin and Herrin. Murphysboro won the Bronze Division, knocking off Benton and West Frankfort.

"Overall, I thought our girls played very well today," said Nashville head coach Josh Konkel. "All of our girls stepped up their game and did their part. I was especially pleased with the play of our senior middle hitter, Reese Varel. She controlled the net all day long. She got the blocks when we needed them and led us in kills. And she had a very good day at the service line."

The Hornettes improve to 7-0 overall. Wins earlier this week came against Trenton-Wesclin and Okawville.

"So far, we haven't had any of our matches go three sets," Konkel said. "I'm extremely proud of what all the girls have accomplished, today in particular. To go out and win this tournament with so many good teams...is huge and has implications for the rest of the season."

Nashville returns to the hardwood Tuesday at powerhouse Breese Central.

"Traditionally, they're a very strong team, so we will have to play well to beat them," Konkel said.

Named to the All-Tournament Team Saturday at Herrin were: Kenzie Stover-Anna-Jonesboro, Ally Lange-Carterville, Emma Van Hise-Nashville, Reese Varel-Nashville, Jillian Shaneyfelt-Pinckneyville, Addie Waggoner-Pinckneyville, Karli Mann-Herrin, Megan McNit-Murphysboro, Laela Kahzadi-West Frankfort and Monique Hart-Massac County.