Prep Volleyball | Nashville wins Rangerette Volleyball Classic

BENTON – Nashville swept the competition in straight sets at the 43rd annual Benton Rangerette Volleyball Classic winning the championship match over Woodlawn, 25-9, 25-17, Saturday afternoon in the East Gym on the Benton High School campus.
“Very good day,” said Nashville coach Josh Konkel. “The girls played with intensity and were pretty consistent all day long with our hitting, our serving and limiting our mistakes to make other teams earn their points. Our stats had us for over 30 aces today and they were coming from all different players. Valerie (Combs) had a bunch early with Emily (Schnitker) and Hazel (Konkel) having some. All of our servers were back there being aggressive with the ball. So all around a good day.”
Nashville won all five of its matches to up its season-high winning streak to eight wins in a row to improve to 14-1 on the season. In pool play Nashville beat Harrisburg, 21-12, 21-7; Christopher, 21-6, 21-3; and Salem, 21-8, 21-8. In the semifinals Nashville beat Carmi-White County, 25-14, 25-9.
Woodlawn came into the tournament having won its last game and finishes with a 7-3 record overall. In pool play the Cardinals beat Carmi-White County, 23-21, 21-17; West Frankfort, 21-17, 21-9; and Thompsonville, 21-7, 21-4. In the semifinals Woodlawn beat Benton, 25-18, 25-15. Grayville won the Silver Division and Sesser-Valier-Waltonville won the Bronze Division.
“I thought we came out ready to play, but, of course, this wasn’t exactly the way I wanted it end, but Nashville is a handful,” said Woodlawn coach Sara Lamczyk.
Nashville was led in the championship match by their All-Tournament middle hitter Hazel Konkel with seven kills in the first set and eight in the second. The senior served up an ace during her second service in the second set.
“We had some big kills today,” Konkel said. “I have to give it to my passers and setter for being able to score all the way around. Our passes were just there. Anytime the pass is good and the set is to me I try to get a kill. And even when the passes weren’t right on we could recover and still score. Our serving was definitely key today. We served aggressive to keep the other teams out of their system. It’s exciting to be a part of this program as a freshman coming in playing and then evolving as a player and with my teammates we keep getting better and better.”
Konkel’s teammate setter Emily Schnitker was also named to the all-tournament team.
Nashville opened the championship match scoring the first point on a net serve and then with libero Daci Finke behind the service line ripped off six straight points with Finke serving up an ace on her third service and Konkel scoring three and senior Talanie Kozuszek one to go with an unforced error by the Cardinals.
After Woodlawn snapped the streak Nashville got that point back on a kill from the left side by Kozuszek sending Schnitker behind the line. When the senior was through Nashville led 15-2 with Schnitker serving up two aces, Konkel adding three more kills along with one more from Kozuszek and another Cardinal error.
Nashville extended its lead to 16 points at 20-4 before the Cardinals rallied with three straight points on two of the three errors Nashville committed in the first set and a kill by Emma Rapp.
Woodlawn cut the lead to 21-9 on a dink kill by all-tournament outside hitter Lauren Harris, but Nashville closed out the set on kills by Konkel, Kozuszuk and Kirsten Twenhafel along with the Cardinals sixth error of the set.
Woodlawn came out of the break with renewed vigor scoring the first two points on a kill by Baleigh Todd and an ace by Avrin Wright. A kill by Harris got the Cardinals back on track leading to a 4-2 lead. Cardinals libero Aumalie Murdock was also named to the all-tournament team.
The score was tied 5-5 and again 10-10 before Nashville got its second wind going on a 10-2 run to take a 20-12 lead before settling for a 25-17 win in the second set.