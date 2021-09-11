Prep Volleyball | Nashville wins Rangerette Volleyball Classic

“I thought we came out ready to play, but, of course, this wasn’t exactly the way I wanted it end, but Nashville is a handful,” said Woodlawn coach Sara Lamczyk.

Nashville was led in the championship match by their All-Tournament middle hitter Hazel Konkel with seven kills in the first set and eight in the second. The senior served up an ace during her second service in the second set.

“We had some big kills today,” Konkel said. “I have to give it to my passers and setter for being able to score all the way around. Our passes were just there. Anytime the pass is good and the set is to me I try to get a kill. And even when the passes weren’t right on we could recover and still score. Our serving was definitely key today. We served aggressive to keep the other teams out of their system. It’s exciting to be a part of this program as a freshman coming in playing and then evolving as a player and with my teammates we keep getting better and better.”

Konkel’s teammate setter Emily Schnitker was also named to the all-tournament team.