Prep Volleyball | Parking lot practice makes perfect: Herrin defeats Massac County

HERRIN — So about those summer practices in the parking lot of Herrin High School…

“Definitely worth it,” said Tigers senior Kelsey Jurich, “when you win matches like we did tonight.”

Herrin’s 2-1 SIRR Ohio win over Massac County in Memorial Gym was its second one in 13 days, giving it control over the conference race before it reaches the halfway point. At 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference, the Tigers now own a season sweep of the Patriots (6-2, 2-2), giving them the advantage in any tiebreaker.

What’s more, the result validated the first victory over Massac County. It drummed home Herrin’s belief that it is a new team from the one that routinely capitulated in front of stout opposition the last couple of years, and also served as an exhibition of the difference in this team and recent versions.

A lot of uncertainty and worry gripped the Tigers prior to the season, which made them unique from no other team in the state. Not knowing if they would have a season or not, yet still wanting to get work in so that they could be ready if there was a season, they conducted some practices on the asphalt in order to satisfy COVID-19 protocol.