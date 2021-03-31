Prep Volleyball | Parking lot practice makes perfect: Herrin defeats Massac County

HERRIN — So about those summer practices in the parking lot of Herrin High School…
“Definitely worth it,” said Tigers senior Kelsey Jurich, “when you win matches like we did tonight.”
Herrin’s 2-1 SIRR Ohio win over Massac County in Memorial Gym was its second one in 13 days, giving it control over the conference race before it reaches the halfway point. At 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference, the Tigers now own a season sweep of the Patriots (6-2, 2-2), giving them the advantage in any tiebreaker.
What’s more, the result validated the first victory over Massac County. It drummed home Herrin’s belief that it is a new team from the one that routinely capitulated in front of stout opposition the last couple of years, and also served as an exhibition of the difference in this team and recent versions.
A lot of uncertainty and worry gripped the Tigers prior to the season, which made them unique from no other team in the state. Not knowing if they would have a season or not, yet still wanting to get work in so that they could be ready if there was a season, they conducted some practices on the asphalt in order to satisfy COVID-19 protocol.
“That was so crazy,” said Herrin coach Karen Jurich, Kelsey’s mom. “I told them this was going to be a season that was going down in the annals of this school forever. If we have to go through all this, let’s make it memorable for all the right reasons.”
The Tigers delivered another result that won’t be forgotten any time soon for those in orange and black. With gifted freshman Karli Mann (15 kills) and junior Presli Karnes (13 kills) taking turns processing Whitney Keel feeds, they rallied from a set down against the proud Patriots for the second time.
Madison Hammonds’ kill through a double team on set point gave Massac County the first game 25-23. But Herrin bounced back quickly, rolling to a 25-14 win in the second game. That set the stage for a third game that may have lacked style, but more than delivered in excitement.
Mann took over the first part of the third game with a half-dozen kills and two blocks that pushed the Tigers to a 16-9 lead. However, Massac County used Herrin’s formula – defense that flowed into offense – and evened the score at 21 on a hitting error.
But a familiar problem throughout the night bit the Patriots at a bad time. They blew the serve well over the back line, their 11th service error as compared to the Tigers’ 3. A hitting error and Mann’s last kill ushered Herrin to match point.
Massac County held off two, but Karnes delivered the final kill that sent the Tigers’ student section into celebration mode.
“I thought the first time we played Massac may have been one of the top matches I’ve been a part of, but tonight might have topped that,” Jurich said. “We were fortunate to have the students in here. I’m happy for the girls to have these memories.”
The Patriots got sterling work from Hammonds (9 kills, 34 digs), Hailey Edwards (15 kills) and Jenna Bunting (31 assists). But it wasn’t enough to beat an opponent that in the summer, gave new meaning to pounding the pavement.
“We’re putting so many hours into volleyball, and sometimes it feels like it goes on forever,” Kelsey Jurich said. “It’s a really hyped environment, and to get two wins from Massac County puts us in a really good position. I’m excited to see how the rest of the season goes.”