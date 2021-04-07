Prep Volleyball | Pinckneyville downs Carterville

CARTERVILLE — When Nathan Emrick was hired as Carterville’s volleyball coach last spring, it was seen as a home run hire for the Lions.

That may turn out to be true in time, but in this pandemic-shortened spring season, Emrick has found himself searching for a way to get his team out of the blocks.

They didn’t find it Tuesday night against SIRR Mississippi leader Pinckneyville. Slow starts in each game doomed Carterville to a 25-21, 25-16 home defeat, dropping it to a 3-7 overall record and 2-3 in the conference.

With most of their starters returning from a 2019 team that gained strength as the season progressed and advanced to the Class 2A Pinckneyville Regional final, the Lions were seen as a darkhorse in one of the area’s deepest conferences.

The consensus from conference coaches seems to be that Carterville will be fine in time. Emrick won consistently at Cobden, taking it to a Super-Sectional in 2017 and winning seven straight regional titles.

Right now, he knows what must be done. Extracting that kind of performance from his new team is the goal.