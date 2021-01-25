Prep Volleyball | Pinckneyville's Pasquino, Yates are ready to dominate

PINCKNEYVILLE — The Pinckneyville volleyball program will have a new look in 2021, much-like when Pepsi-Cola dropped the Cola and became Pepsi in 1962.
The major change came at head coach when Mike Layne was hired to replace Cathy Kohnen in August. Layne had a short window of time to get to know his team, 17 contact days that lasted from Sept. 7 and Oct. 30 to be exact.
Layne’s experience includes 20 seasons at Murphysboro where he logged an impressive 519-192 record coaching volleyball. He plans on continuing that same high level of excellence in Pinckneyville.
“During the preseason the seniors and program exceeded my expectations. We are committed to representing the community in a first class fashion and becoming the best that we could be as a unit with these unprecedented times,” Layne said in regards to coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A class of five seniors including Bella Pasquino, Chloe Yates, Grace Numi, Payton Morgan and Mackenzie Vancil round out the Lady Panthers roster if the IHSA moves forward with spring sports scheduled to begin in mid-February. High school volleyball has been deemed a “medium-risk” sport by the IHSA with rules in place to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet between players on each side of net and on the bench once the season commences.
All-together, Pinckneyville has recorded two regional titles and a 92-21 record over the past three seasons, which includes its 2019 postseason run that was cancelled by the IHSA due to a scheduling violation.
Chloe Yates is returning to Pinckneyville after she left PCHS following her freshman season to play volleyball at Steeleville High School through her junior year. She talked about getting re-acclimated with old teammates and a new coaching staff.
“What I learned from Coach Layne is that we work together as a family and as friends too,” said Yates. “We all have to mentally be ready for this game since everything is so new this year. I thought it was going to be a struggle rejoining the team, but once we had practices and a few days together it helped, it felt like we clicked back together.”
Replacing team captain Elaine Shaneyfelt and defensive specialist Macy Epplin from last season's Pinckneyville squad are two positions that Yates and her teammate Bella Pasquino hope to fill.
“We have big shoes to fill now that Elaine and Macy are graduated,” said Yates, who is set to play volleyball at Frontier Community College in Fairfield. “They’ve taken Pinckneyville so far these past few years, and even though they did so good for us, this is a whole new year with a new coach. It’s almost like a fresh start and we’re excited more than we are nervous.”
Pasquino is thrilled to have Yates back on roster to help try and fill the setter position left vacant by Shaneyfelt. The 6-foot-3 outside-hitter plans on studying radiation therapy at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield.
“It’s really exciting to have Chloe back because she can fill a middle position for us at setter,” said Pasquino. “She’s a left-handed middle-hitter too, which you don’t see too often. The contact days we had together were extremely helpful for us to understand playing together again and as freshmen we were really successful.”
Pasquino will be joined by her sister Gabby, who is a sophomore for the team this season. The two sisters continue to stay in shape by weight training and running cardio sessions with their father, Eric Pasquino, during the offseason.
Being a leader of the team has brought upon its challenges during the pandemic, Pasquino said, but she’s keeping her focus on the team’s long-term goals of reaching a Super-Sectional and credits Layne for being the right coach to lead them.
“There have been challenges with younger girls on the team asking questions of how to practice and stay in shape,” said Pasquino. “Luckily, most of us have been able to play on club teams.”
Pasquino described her senior roster as a different variety of players. She believes they’ll perform well once positions are solidified over the course of a season.
“Between (Layne) and Coach Kohnen they both have different styles,” said Pasquino. “They’re both aggressive, but Coach Layne has a different approach with us. He likes to take things step-by-step and so far it’s been very useful.”
Yates spoke about playing on her travel club team and there being a difference in when she’s been asked to wear a protective face mask. She remains confident that if Illinois enforced a face mask rule in order to play then her team would be on board.
“I’ve been very grateful to play on my Illinois travel team even if it’s not the same as high school sports,” said Yates. “We played in Belleville where we had to play in a mask, but when we played in Missouri they didn’t make us.
“Once you start getting out of breath, you begin to take in a lot of air but the mask prevents that from happening. It made me feel like I was getting out of breath easier, but if they tell us this season we have to wear a mask there’s no doubt I’d be open to that — I just want to play my senior season.”
