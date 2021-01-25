Prep Volleyball | Pinckneyville's Pasquino, Yates are ready to dominate

“It’s really exciting to have Chloe back because she can fill a middle position for us at setter,” said Pasquino. “She’s a left-handed middle-hitter too, which you don’t see too often. The contact days we had together were extremely helpful for us to understand playing together again and as freshmen we were really successful.”

Pasquino will be joined by her sister Gabby, who is a sophomore for the team this season. The two sisters continue to stay in shape by weight training and running cardio sessions with their father, Eric Pasquino, during the offseason.

Being a leader of the team has brought upon its challenges during the pandemic, Pasquino said, but she’s keeping her focus on the team’s long-term goals of reaching a Super-Sectional and credits Layne for being the right coach to lead them.

“There have been challenges with younger girls on the team asking questions of how to practice and stay in shape,” said Pasquino. “Luckily, most of us have been able to play on club teams.”

Pasquino described her senior roster as a different variety of players. She believes they’ll perform well once positions are solidified over the course of a season.