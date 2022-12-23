Prep Volleyball Player of the Year | Fairfield's Emersyn Robbins excels on the court

FAIRFIELD — There were so many great choices for The Southern Illinoisan Volleyball Player of the Year that we really couldn't make a bad decision.

But despite the wealth of talent in our region, the one player that stood out moreso than others was Fairfield's Emersyn Robbins. The junior All-State outside hitter's statistics are impressive to say the least, and for that reason, we chose this Lady Mule over such worthy candidates as Megan McNitt of Murphysboro and Karli Mann of Herrin, both of whom are tremendous all-around players who hardly ever leave the floor.

And truth be told, there were several other players who were worthy candidates, too, including Hollan Everett of Norris City-Omaha-Enfield, Reese Varel of Nashville, Josei Wettig of Trico, Massac County's Monique Hart, Carterville's Ally Lange and Maryn Vaughn, and Pinckneyville's Addie Waggoner.

Here is a brief account of Robbins' numbers this season:

576 kills

44.8% kill accuracy

1,286 attacks with only 111 errors

School-record 30 kills in a single match

40 blocks

255 digs

357 serves received

84.2% serve accuracy

37 service aces

Black Diamond All-Conference

All-South

First Team All-State

McNitt, by comparison, delivered 438 kills (138 fewer) and had a 38.9% kill accuracy. The Red Devils junior matched Robbins in blocks with 40 and actually was better at service accuracy at 91.2% and had more service aces (40) and had one more kill (31) in a single match. She was also River-to-River All-Conference, All-South and All-State.

"Megan is one of the hardest-working athletes I know," said Murphysboro coach Kim Cook. "She is constantly asking for more reps and striving to improve her overall game. She ended up ranked No. 11 in the state in kills, averaging 5.8 per set."

Mann recorded 342 kills for the Tigers, but had a stunning 93 blocks. She also had 48 service aces and 175 digs. Her high for kills in a single match was 20. She was River-to-River All-Conference, All-South, and All-State.

"Karli broke school records for most service aces in a season and most blocks," said Herrin coach Gabby Woodis. "She is also one of the all-time kills leaders at Herrin."

Fairfield coach Chet Snyder said Robbins is simply competing at a different level.

"I feel Emersyn is POY in Southern Illinois," he said. "When we got finished in the sectional finals match, the Freeburg coach said she was the best (hitter) they faced all year. I feel she is the most feared attacker from both the front and back rows in a long time. She is the total package as a six-rotation player."

Robbins led the Mules to a 33-6 season, which included a BDC East title and Anna-Jonesboro regional championship, as well as a first-round sectional win over Nashville.

"Emersyn's stats don't tell the whole story about her," Snyder said. "She is a true gem. She is committed to play on scholarship at Division I Utah State in the fall of 2024. She is an explosive player who is just as effective from the back row as she is from the front. For her career, she has over 1,200 kills. If she stays healthy, Emersyn has a chance to finish in the Top 3 in IHSA career kills."

Robbins, who stands 5-foot-10, said she was thrilled to be recognized.

"It seemed like every single match was a tough match," she said. "There are so many good teams now and so many good players. So, winning the conference and having the year that we had means a lot to me. I especially loved playing with these seniors - Chelsea Cuff, Kate Book, Lexi Cline, Kaylee Barger, and Lucy Britt. They are all good friends who have always been in my corner. They will be missed."

Fairfield getting to the sectional finals was better than a year ago when the Mules lost out in the regional championship game.

"We had a better year, but we're still chasing that dream of going to state. I know that's something that's been on my mind a lot."

Robbins strengthened her overall game by playing for an elite club team in Evansville. She said Herrin's Karli Mann is one of her teammates.

"Playing club ball has really improved my game," she said. "It helps so much to compete against other players who are as strong or stronger hitters and as good or better blockers. Between playing in tournaments, lifting weights has also been helpful. Sometimes, I go high volume, low reps, and sometimes, it's low volume, higher number of reps. It's all about getting stronger."

Robbins said she would like to improve her defense this offseason.

"I need to be more defensive-minded," she said.

The Fairfield standout said her mother - Stacey - encouraged her to play the game of volleyball.

"My mom played at Parkland College. She impressed upon me the importance of preparation and hard work. She also taught me the value in school pride. I'm proud to be a Mule. I think we're going to be pretty good again next year."

Robbins is also active in another sport - track - where she will run sprints and relays, and probably long jump. She is also a member of the FFA, Scholastic Society, and FCA. Her father, Curt, is the advisor of the FFA chapter and teaches agricultural classes at the high school.

Robbins also has a younger sister, Jensyn, a seventh-grader, who may just develop into a standout spiker, too. She is already taller than Emersyn, standing 5-foot-11.

"Because of my size, I never thought I was anything more than an underdog," Robbins said. "There are a lot of girls taller than me at the net. That's why I have to be good at what I do. I can't take anything for granted. I've had great leadership from my senior teammates, and now it's my turn to provide leadership to the younger girls in our program. I can't wait 'til next fall."