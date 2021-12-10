Prep Volleyball Player of the Year | Nashville's Hazel Konkel was born to play volleyball

I guess no one should be surprised at how good this season’s Volleyball Player of the Year Hazel Konkel is, she was born into a family of volleyball players and raised and coached by her mother and father since she was knee high to the ball. She leaves Nashville as the record holder in career and single season kills as well as solo blocks.

“I was astonished I won Player of the Year because there are so many good players and to earn that award is such an honor,” Hazel said. “My dad’s older sister played volleyball and my mom played in high school. My dad didn’t start until college with his cousin. My parents are both coaches, so the love of the sport started very early. My mom was my grade school coach since third grade through eighth grade. Then freshman year I got to play for my dad and have played for him for the past four years. I’ve learned everything from my parents. They’ve always encouraged me to follow my dreams. Playing at Nashville has been the highlight of my career so far. I’m planning to attend Cumberland University in Tennessee. I’m looking forward to it. Next year it’s definitely going to be a change. I’ve had a little glimpse of it with club ball, but it’s going to be completely different.”

Hazel began her competitive volleyball career in second or third grade at St. Anne’s Catholic Grade School in Nashville.

“We would always throw together a game or two against St. Bruno’s in Pinckneyville when she was that age and being a small school she was able to play from then on,” said her father and coach Josh Konkel. “When she was in sixth grade she was playing on the eighth grade team, so that would have been the start of her real competitive playing.”

Hazel is also an accomplished swimmer. She started swimming when she was four years old and has been in summer swim ever since and started competing year-round in the fifth or sixth grade. She continued swimming in high school and went to Nationals her freshman year.

“This year after volleyball she had only three days of practice and won the sectional in both the 50 and 100m freestyle,” Josh Konkel said. “She went to state and competed. She met her goals of dropping time and got a national time in the 50 free. I’ve always thought the swimming is what has helped her in volleyball with the upper body strength. Just the shoulder and arm strength from all that swimming. I can’t help to think by doing both has made her a better volleyball player.”

Hazel and her 6-foot, 2-inch frame immediately made her presence felt as middle blocker, helping her teammates to a fourth place finish at the state tournament. For her efforts she was a Belleville News Democrat team selection as a freshman and that was just the beginning of the honors and accomplishments she would earn.

“I’ve always been a head taller than everyone else,” Hazel said. “I fell in love with the fast pace and teamwork aspects of volleyball because you have to rely on your teammates in order to be successful. Coming in as a freshman I was very scared and worried, but the older girls were very accepting. The treated me as an equal and it helped Emily Schnitker our setter started as a freshman. I didn’t start, but I did play three rotations.”

Her sophomore year Hazel hit the ground running making the Freeburg Monster Mash, Benton Rangerette and Triad first team all-tournament teams. She finished the season being named to the SIRR All-Conference Team, the All-South Team and the All-State Top 100 Team.

“Sophomore year I started on the court and played three rotations and then our libero came in to play the back row,” Hazel said. “I like hitting and blocking, but my favorite is getting a stuff block. Sometimes my hand will sting when I block a shot. I’ve never been hit in the face with closest being a ball grazing my hair.”

During last year’s shortened COVID-19 season there were no all-tournament teams to make, but she still earned SIRR All-Conference and All-South honors as well as being named second team All-State.

“I worked as hard as I could to get the opportunity to play all the way around my junior year,” Hazel said. “My reach has definitely helped me play the back row because I can get to more balls without having to move as much. I’m better at middle hitting than anything else because that’s where I’ve played forever. My vertical is not the best, but if I get a good approach and hit, my elbow is over the net. I’ve got bruises from the tape on my elbows before.”

As good as Hazel was during her first three high school years she saved the best for last. With tournaments back on the schedule she cleaned up earning spots on the SIRR Preview, Benton, Triad and Freeburg all-tournament teams. She also was named to the SIRR All-Conference team and the All-South team and was honorable mention on the Illinois Prep Volleyball All-State team. The official All-State team hasn’t been announced yet.

Hazel not only went out with a bang, but a big bang. After averaging 179 kills, 49 solo blocks, 48 digs and 11 aces a season her first three years, she set season records with 367 kills and 89 solo blocks. She also led the team with a .417 kill percentage, a .384 hitting percentage and in total blocks with 121 while finishing fifth in aces (19), sixth in digs (159) and ninth in serving percentage (.943).

Hazel finished her four-year varsity career as the record holder in kills with 905 set in the sectional final and solo blocks with 235.

“From day one Hazel has been a perfectionist when it comes to her competitions,” Josh Konkel said. “The swimming wanting to have the perfect stroke and the volleyball her hit was never good enough she wanted to improve upon it. Her perfectionism has fueled her to continue to improve. And then just her fierce competitiveness in both sports. When she’s out on the volleyball court every point meant something. Didn’t matter front row, back row, she was going to do whatever she could to help her team. Those are two of the traits that have made her the player she is.”

