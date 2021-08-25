Prep Volleyball | Robbins leads Fairfield as season begins

She might only be a high school sophomore, but Fairfield volleyball star Emersyn Robbins already knows what college coaches are seeking.

“Well-rounded players,” she said.

After a freshman season where Robbins made her name known on a senior-laden team, then a summer where she held her own in club ball against some of the top 16-year olds in the nation, Robbins certainly fits that category.

At the very least, she is arguably the top returning player in Southern Illinois as the 2021 season begins. And despite heavy graduation losses, the Mules should still be one of the best teams.

Chet Snyder has seen a lot of players – let’s be frank, a lot of good players – come and go in his 19 years at the Wayne County school. But he admits he’s seen few, if any, that check off as many boxes as Robbins.

“As far as the total package of athletic ability, I don’t think there’s anyone in that category with her,” he said. “She’s a grade A student and she’s willing to do anything to achieve her goals. Everyone knows the Robbins girl from Fairfield and they’ll have to deal with her for three more years.”