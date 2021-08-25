Prep Volleyball | Robbins leads Fairfield as season begins

She might only be a high school sophomore, but Fairfield volleyball star Emersyn Robbins already knows what college coaches are seeking.
“Well-rounded players,” she said.
After a freshman season where Robbins made her name known on a senior-laden team, then a summer where she held her own in club ball against some of the top 16-year olds in the nation, Robbins certainly fits that category.
At the very least, she is arguably the top returning player in Southern Illinois as the 2021 season begins. And despite heavy graduation losses, the Mules should still be one of the best teams.
Chet Snyder has seen a lot of players – let’s be frank, a lot of good players – come and go in his 19 years at the Wayne County school. But he admits he’s seen few, if any, that check off as many boxes as Robbins.
“As far as the total package of athletic ability, I don’t think there’s anyone in that category with her,” he said. “She’s a grade A student and she’s willing to do anything to achieve her goals. Everyone knows the Robbins girl from Fairfield and they’ll have to deal with her for three more years.”
It would be easy to say that Robbins enjoyed a soft landing spot in the spring, except it’s not true. Even on a team that rostered versatile Chloe Britton, The Southern Illinoisan Player of the Year who’s now at Division II Lincoln Memorial University, Robbins became the top option when the Mules needed a kill.
She finished the season with 233 kills in 24 matches and an excellent hitting percentage of .383. Robbins also added 62 digs as Fairfield went 21-3, including a two-set win over eventual SIRR Mississippi champion Pinckneyville.
Those accomplishments aside, it felt like a weird season for Robbins.
“I expected a normal season and then things happened and we played in the spring, but I’m just glad we got a season in general,” she said. “In my eighth grade year, when they went to super-sectionals, I was thinking, ‘That’s going to be me next season.’
“That didn’t happen, but at least we had a season.”
And then Robbins had another season – in the spring and summer, when she learned that her dreams of being a Division I player appear to have serious traction. Playing against older and taller players, Robbins figured out she could score on anyone with the right approach.
In much the same way that former Carbondale star Maddie Misner did during her great high school career, Robbins has started utilizing game theory. In addition to using her leaping ability to spring above the net and hit downhill, Robbins has learned when to use cut and tip shots to keep defenses off-balance.
“In club, sometimes I’d play on the right side and I’d go up against a 6-2 outside hitter, or I’d be in the middle and a 6-5 girl would be blocking against me,” she said. “It helped me see the court better, expand my skills. It’s a challenge, but I’m ready for it.”
This will be a different season for Robbins. Fairfield graduated seven of its eight top players. She is not only the lone starter back, but will have to be a leader in addition to the team’s best player. Snyder has already talked with her about the need to not obsess about perfection.
“We talk about her not being too hard on herself,” he said. “She loves volleyball so much and she loves winning. Not every kid can jump and swing like her and it’s a special thing to see.”
The Mules open their season Saturday in their invitational tournament. Robbins is hopeful that there will be a postseason in October and November. She didn’t get a postseason in her eighth grade volleyball season because of COVID-19, then didn’t get one in the spring because the IHSA calendar didn’t provide for one due to the shortened season.
Robbins badly wants to test her skill and drive in a postseason format.
“It’s been taken away from me twice,” she said. “I want it and all the challenges coming my way.”