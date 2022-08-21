Prep Volleyball | Season Preview: Region has a number of top teams, players returning

Volleyball, perhaps moreso than any other sport in Southern Illinois today, has become the sport of choice for young women.

Softball held that title distinction for decades, but there has been a seismic-like shift in prep athletics in recent years with volleyball benefiting the most. The biggest reason for that is the migration to club volleyball in the offseason. More and more girls are competing with travel teams than in years past.

For that reason specifically, Southern Illinois spikers get exposed to better competition throughout the calendar year and are now much more competitive with players from the Metro East region.

And the sheer number of good teams in this region has increased dramatically.

The River-to-River Conference, for example, is loaded on the Mississippi side of the league with the likes of Carterville, Nashville, Pinckneyville, and Du Quoin excelling. The Ohio is not too shabby itself with Massac County and Murphysboro leading the way. Herrin, Harrisburg and Benton have all had their moments in recent years, as well.

And if you widen the scope beyond the River-to-River, you find that the Black Diamond East is super strong this year with the likes of Fairfield, Hamilton County, Carmi-White County, and Edwards County. The BDC West is not nearly as deep, but Christopher figures to be much improved this year and a legitimate contender to move past two other strong programs in Goreville and Trico.

Several of these smaller-enrollment schools are more than capable of beating the River-to-River's best.

And not to be overlooked is Norris City-Omaha-Enfield from the even smaller Greater Egyptian Conference. One preseason poll ranks the Cardinals as the premier team in the region and that includes even the largest-enrollment schools from the South Seven Conference.

Here is a sampling of the strong teams in the region:

CARTERVILLE

Nathan Emrick is beginning his third year as head coach of Carterville after eight years with Cobden. The Lions enjoyed a banner season in 2021, finishing a school-record 34-6 overall and advancing to the Class 2A Super-Sectional, where they fell to perennial power, Breese Mater Dei.

Although missing some key pieces from last year's team such as Bella Mavigliano, Amanda Howerton and Sidney Stuck, the Lions figure to contend for the Mississippi crown and perhaps make another strong postseason run. They are ranked third in one preseason poll.

"We have a good chunk of our kids back and I'm really excited about that," Emrick said. "We had a much better summer than I anticipated. We showed good ball control. If we can pass and serve really well, we have a chance to win a lot of matches. We have just enough hitters to get the job done. The key, though, is good passing and serving. If you do those things well, you can win some ugly points and stay in games with really good teams."

Returning senior starters include: Ally Lange at middle hitter; Maryn Vaughn at outside and rightside hitter; Addison Wallace at setter; and Reese Brunken at libero. Other seniors who figure into the mix are: Rylee Davis as a front-row hitter; Hannah Tran as a defensive specialist; and Natalie Vanderzille as a rightside hitter or defensive specialist.

There is one returning starter from the junior class in Regan Eigenrauch, who started at outside hitter as a sophomore last year. Other juniors who are expected to contribute this fall are Haidyn Munks at middle hitter and Sydne Congiardo at rightside hitter and defensive specialist. One sophomore who will probably get some varsity playing time is Emma Rogers at middle hitter.

"Just about anyone on our side of the conference is really good," Emrick said. "Pinckneyville will be more experienced. Nashville will be big again and Du Quoin still has some athletes, although they did graduate a ton."

"We just have to remember that last year's success won't get us any wins this year," Emrick said. "We have to be the best team we can be. Everyone lost some good players and everyone has some good players back. We have to come ready to play."

The Lions open the season at home Tuesday against Sesser-Valier.

NORRIS CITY-OMAHA-ENFIELD

The Cardinals are also coming off an outstanding season last year, going 35-4 and advancing to the Class 1A Super-Sectional before falling to St. Thomas Moore out of Champaign.

"I think realistically, we should at least win a regional and compete in a sectional final again," said head coach Jaclyn Melton, now in her 18th year at the helm. "I'd like to think we make it back to the Super-Sectional or go to state. It's all about matchups in the postseason. You never know who the state is going to match you up against."

NCOE last went to state in 2019 and also went in 2016, placing fourth both years.

Melton said the Cardinals are led by four seniors beginning with All-Stater Hollan Everett, the third of four Everett sisters to shine in volleyball. Hollan is a 6-foot-3 power-hitting middle hitter. Older sister, Halle, was the first NCOE player to surpass 1,000 kills, but Hollan is closing fast with close to 800 with the new season getting underway this week.

Bree Bollman returns as a setter. Although about a foot shorter than Everett, the dynamic Bollman was an All-Greater Egyptian Conference performer last year and recorded over 100 service aces.

"Bree is very athletic, who has great hands for a setter, is quick and smart on the court. She makes us go," Melton said.

Senior Miah Scroggins is a third All-Conference performer at middle hitter. Lydia Vinyard is the fourth senior returnee at outside hitter.

There is one returning junior starter. She is Hannah Taylor, a defensive specialist. Others contributing this year include Avery Black, Elise Hortin, and Lauren Poole, all defensive specialists.

Sophomore Hinsley Everett started at outside hitter last year as a freshman. Freshmen who will likely see varsity action this year are Hayden Knight-rightside hitter and twin sister, Aubrey Knight-defensive specialist.

"Part of our success can definitely be attributed to club volleyball. Several of our varsity girls play club ball, plus one sophomore and all six of our freshmen," Melton said. "Our junior high team won the Class S state tournament last March."

Melton said she likes her team's chances this year.

"For a 1A school, we have a pretty solid program," she said. "It was quite an honor to be ranked as the best volleyball team in the area this preseason, but I realize that our schedule isn't as strong as the one schools in the South Seven or River-to-River play. Still, I think we are as good as anybody. We should learn a lot about ourselves when we play in a tournament at Fairfield soon."

HAMILTON COUNTY

Hamilton County head coach Jason Hall returns a Foxes squad that went 26-12 a year ago and placed second in the Black Diamond Conference East behind another powerhouse in Fairfield.

The Foxes did manage to win the Harrisburg Regional title over Massac County and advanced to the first round of the sectional, losing to Nashville in Class 2A.

Hall welcomes back seven seniors: Kaelee Karcher-outside hitter, Breanna Blades-middle hitter, Grace Lenard-libero, Carson Belangee-outside hitter, Chayli Phelps-setter, Jessica Glenn-rightside hitter, and Sydney Downen-middle hitter and rightside hitter.

Senior Maddye Douglass, recovering from minor surgery, will likely miss the volleyball season.

Hamilton County's roster also features six juniors, two who will start varsity in Hannah Moore-middle hitter and Cambria Currie-defensive specialist. Others who will push for playing time include: Peyton Harmon-rightside hitter, Hallie Woodrow-middle and rightside hitter, Cady Zellers-rightside hitter and Desirae Dockery-outside hitter.

Hall said one of the keys this season will be replacing graduated senior Dani Rubenacker, who was the team captain and three-year starter at setter.

"Fortunately, we have a lot of girls back with varsity experience," he said. "We're expecting a lot of success. I'm hoping we can pick up where we left off last year. We want to win the conference because it's been several years since we did that. To have a chance, we have to win all our home matches and steal a few on the road. It will probably come down Fairfield, Carmi, Edwards County and us. And our conference - the last five or six years - has been able to compete favorable with any of the River-to-River Conference teams."

Hall concurred that club volleyball has improved the skill set for his players.

"Without a doubt, playing club ball has helped," he said. "The girls don't think they performed up to their capablities last year, which is why they are looking forward to this season so much. Our seniors got a taste of success with the regional championship and they want more. We have a very close-knit group. These girls, especially the seniors, are very athletic - several multi-sport athletes - and are great at encouraging one another. I think that comes from past senior leadership.

NASHVILLE

Hornettes head coach Josh Konkel said it will be tough to replace a pair of All-Staters in daughter, Hazel Konkel (Southern Illinoisan Player of the Year), and Emily Schnitker. Both were four-year starters.

That said, Nashville, which finished 32-6 overall before losing to Carterville in the sectional finals last year, has some talent left in the tank.

Returnees include senior middle hitter Reese Varel; senior outside hitter Daci Finke, who has made the switch from libero; senior setter Valerie Combs; senior defensive specialist Paityn Matecki; senior defensive specialist Emma Van Hise; and senior rightside hitter Ruby Konkel.

Also expected to contribute are senior Hope Liszewski, senior Colleen Jahnke, and sophomores Carly Kasten and Scarlet Konkel.

"Clearly, we have big shoes to fill with our graduated seniors, but I would hope experience helps a little," Josh Konkel said. "In our conference, any one of us can beat the other on any given night. The league is that balanced and that tough. And there are a lot of strong teams in our region, both in 1A and 2A. I would say, all in all, Southern Illinois should expect a pretty strong year for volleyball. Club ball has really helped. More kids are putting time into the sport."

Nashville has made two state tournament appearances in school history, the most recent coming in 2018. The Hornettes open Tuesday, Aug. 23 at home against Trenton-Wesclin.

PINCKNEYVILLE

Head coach Katie Shaneyfelt welcomes back three seniors who have been members of the varsity squad since their freshman year.

They include Addie Waggoner-outside hitter, who led the team in kills last year; Jillian Shaneyfelt, returning as setter and team leader in assists; and Emily Ruppert, the libero, who was tops in digs.

"I'm expecting big things from all three," Shaneyfelt said.

The Panthers went 24-7 a year ago to win the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference outright, but then lost to conference rival, Carterville, in the regional championship.

Shaneyfelt said she graduated her two middle hitters.

"We lost a lot of height, but we have picked up some team speed this year," she said. "We will have to count on some young players to help fill some holes and carry us through."

Sophomores Bella Morgan and Kendyl Bleyer will take over the middle hitter positions. Madelyn Hutchcraft steps into the rightside hitter position. Jacqueline Dill will do some setting and be an outside hitter.

Junior Cara Numi will see time as a rightside hitter and setter.

"I have big expectations," Shaneyfelt said. "I hate to set goals, but I look for us to be pretty competitive this season. We showed a lot of promise in summer tournaments."

This marks Shaneyfelt's second season in her second stint as head coach of the Panthers. She coached for sis years in a previous stint.

"I don't think there is any clear-cut favorite to win our league. Everyone is so evenly matched. Every night is a tough match in our league. There are no off nights."

Shaneyfelt added that Waggoner has been and will continue to be a difference maker with the team.

"Addie is probably the hardest hitter in our conference," she said. "It certainly is nice to have her back on the team. This year, she will be stepping up as a team leader. And she's more than a power hitter. She's a smart hitter. She places the ball very well."

Waggoner is committed to play volleyball next school year at Christian Brothers University, a D2 school in Memphis; Jillian Shaneyfielt is committed to play libero for Tennessee Tech next year; and Ruppert has committed to play both volleyball and softball for Southwestern Illinois Community College next year.

The Panthers open the season Tuesday at home against Centralia.

MASSAC COUNTY

Head coach Zach Miller, now in his 17th season, welcomes back five returning starters, including two seniors.

Monique Hart, a 5-foot-9 middle hitter, and Sophie Bormann, a 5-foot-10 outside hitter, lead the charge for the Patriots, who finished 25-12 a year ago and captured the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference before falling to Hamilton County in the finals of the Harrisburg Regional.

"Monique is a super athletic, springy middle hitter with a good mind for offensive attacks, while Sophie is a multi-talented player possessing each volleyball skill to go with her intense defensive effort," Miller said.

The other three returning starters are all juniors. Libby Conkle returns to anchor the defense as the team's libero. Adalyn Gower is back at outside hitter. She led the team in service aces last year. Abigail Martin is back as the team's setter. She led the team in assists last year.

Also expected to start or see a great deal of varsity playing time include: juniors Katie Frazine and Broiklynn Burnett as outside and rightside hitters; sophomore Laken Vickers as a middle hitter; and freshman setter Hannah Edwards, younger sister of Hailey Edwards, now playing at Rend Lake College.

"Both Katie and Brooklynn bring something different to this squad," Miller said. "Frazine has an incredible vertical leap and Burnett, back from a knee injury, gives us good size at the net at 6-foot. I think both could be good blockers. They may be our X factors this year."

Miller said he is "excited" about the potential for this Patriots squad.

"We graduated some very talented players, but I think we still have quite a bit of talent left on this team. But then so does everyone else. Murphysboro is always fantastic. They have Megan McNitt back. Herrin should be good. They have Karli Mann back, who is so athletic. Benton, Harrisburg and West Frankfort have all been good in the past. We will have to play well to win the conference again."

Miller added that he has no plans to step away from coaching anytime soon.

"My wife told me that I have to keep coaching at least until our daughter graduates high school and she's in the seventh grade this year," he said.

The Patriots open the season Tuesday at home against Marion and will then host Du Quoin Thursday before competing in the River-to-River Conference Preview Saturday at Herrin.

MARION

The Wildcats are led by second-year head coach Jaime Clark. Last year, the team finished 20-16. This year, Clark returns 10 seniors, two of whom were All-South performers in setter Haylee Lambert and middle hitter Bailey Williams.

Another decorated senior is South Seven All-Conference performer Sophie Shrum, at outside hitter. A fourth returning starter is outside hitter Ava Wong, who was also voted All-Conference. Back in the fold is Kristen Kadela, a rightside hitter, who missed time with a knee injury. Malia Roye is back at rightside hitter and Gabby Shrum returns as a defensive specialist.

Other seniors expected to contribute this fall are middle hitters Taylor McAlister and Makenzie Nicholson, as well as outside hitter Larisssa Rorick.

One junior - Jordyn Rhine at outside hitter - and one sophomore - Lea Wong at defensive specialist - are also expected to contribute.

"We're small, but strong defensively," Clark said. "I think we will surprise some people. Belleville Althoff will be very good as will Centralia. We definitely want to win 20 games or more again this year. And I'd like to finish in the top two of the conference. I think we are more than capable."

CARBONDALE

Head coach Fae Ragan, starting her 14th season with the Terriers, said six seniors will set the pace for her team's success this fall.

MeiKayla Graham, an outside hitter, led Carbondale in kills and services aces last season and was named the team's Most Valuable Player.

Payton Roberts is a middle hitter, who was out for about five weeks last year with a hamstring pull. She was one of the team's top scorers before the injury.

Twin sister, Jaydon Roberts, is a middle or rightside hitter, who will be in the lineup somewhere, according to Ragan.

McKenna Hickey, a libero and defensive specialist, did not play last year because of club soccer. She will try to do both this year.

Kaylen Grammer, who is the lead pitcher for the softball team, bumps up from the junior varsity as setter.

"Kaylen is our team leader, our captain this year. She is of the most coachable kids around," Ragan said.

Leah Goins is a defensive specialist who was a transfer student last year from Cobden.

Of the six seniors, only Graham and the Roberts sisters are returning starters.

Three sophomores are expected to make an impact this year for the Terriers. They are: 6-footer Avery Summerlin, a setter who will also hit rightside; Kara Burnside, an outside or rightside hitter; and Jasmine Martin, a rightside or middle hitter.

One freshman will also get playing time with the varsity and that is Kailyn Viernum, an outside hitter who has experienced as a club player.

"We don't have a lot of size, so we're going to have to make up for that with quickness. We need to control the ball and we need to play a fast-paced offense. If we can do that, we can win matches," Ragan said.

CHRISTOPHER

The Bearcats, led by first-year head coach Madi Gossett, boast a veteran team with eight seniors and five juniors. Although the team finished under .500 last year at 11-16, they figure to push Goreville and Trico for the Black Diamond Conference East title this fall.

Seniors include: Jessica Gordon at outside hitter; Makayla Dejear-outside hitter; Railan Clark-rightside hitter; Tori Crain-rightside hitter and setter; Kaili Gilbert-rightside hitter; Alyssa Bullock, rightside hitter; Kailey Jolly-defensive specialist; and Amilia Ahner, a move-in from Indiana as defensive specialist.

The junior class is led by middle hitter Amiah Hargrove, listed at 6-foot-2. Other juniors are: middle hitter Reagan Gilbert, outside hitter Mya Wilson, liberto Maddy Pinkham, and defensive specialist Chloe Montgomery.

There are no sophomores or freshmen dressing varsity at this time.

"I expect that we have a good chance to take conference," Gossett said. "Trico and Goreville will give us a good run for our money. I definitely expect a winning season. I'd like to see us get a regional championship. We haven't won one since I was in school in 2015."

Gossett said she likes the makeup of her squad.

"A lot of experience. All of the girls are scrappy hustlers. We have a little size, too, which will make us tough at the net. We also have some strong servers. I'm excited. They're excited. We had a scrimmage in front of the town Friday night with an awesome turnout. I think we're going to be pretty good."