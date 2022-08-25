Prep Volleyball | Thompsonville downs Christopher in straight sets

CHRISTOPHER — Senior Myah Marino blasted a kill for the match-winning point Thursday as the Thompsonville Tigers defeated the Christopher Bearcats in straight sets, 25-22, 25-21.

With the victory, the Tigers improved to 2-0 on the young season. They defeated Hardin County on Tuesday. Christopher falls to 0-2.

"The girls played together really well tonight," said Thompsonville coach Misty Stover. "I thought we did a good job particularly of utilizing all three of our hits on the offensive end."

Stover said winning matches on the road is never easy.

"If we come to play the rest of the season like we did tonight, I think we're going to be pretty happy with how things will play out. We will win a lot of matches."

Marino, who finished with seven kills on the night, was pleased.

"I thought the way we played tonight was pretty amazing," she said. "Christopher is a team that is not in our conference and a pretty good team at that. We had to work well together to win this one. We just have to keep working hard. I believe in this team."

In the first set, the Tigers built a 19-14 lead, but the Bearcats fought back to score six straight points and take the lead at 20-19. Senior Makayla Dejear had all the service points, including a couple of aces. Junior Amiah Hargrove registered three of her match-high 11 kills during that flurry.

The Tigers responded to Christopher's push with some successful volleys of their own, retaking the lead and never relinquished it.

In the second set, the visitors fell behind by as many as seven points at 11-4, but did not fold.

The Tigers came roaring back to tie the set at 11 on a Marino kill. It was then the Bearcats' turn to rally and they retook the lead at 13-11 on a block down by Reagan Gilbert. That would be the last lead of the night for the host squad.

A combination of Marino kills with some missed scoring opportunities by the Bearcats led to the two-set victory.

"We have a lot of mind games going on right now," said first-year Christopher head coach Madeline Gossett. "We need to find a way to work through that. When you have eight seniors, everyone wants to play. And all of these girls are very competitive. I think the problem is that they are too fearful of making a mistake and coming out of the match. We'll figure it out and be better."