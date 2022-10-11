Prep Volleyball | Trico inches closer to conference title with win over Christopher

CAMPBELL HILL — The Lady Pioneers of Trico High School demonstrated Tuesday why they are a force to be reckoned with in Class 1A volleyball after rolling past a solid Christopher Bearcats squad, 25-16, 25-15.

With the win, Trico improves to 29-1 overall and 9-0 in the Black Diamond Conference West Division with only three league matches remaining - home matches with Johnston City and Goreville and a road contest at Vienna. There is also one nonconference game at Du Quoin on Wednesday night.

Junior Pagie Thies led the Pioneers in kills Tuesday with nine. Senior Avery Pierce and junior Josie Wettig had six each. Reagan Fager had five. Wetting leads in kills for the season with 194.

Senior Madi Rathert led the team in assists with 14. Junior McKenzie Ebers followed with 11.

"I was super happy with the way we played tonight," said Pioneers head coach Julie Rathert. "When we played at Christopher, it was point-for-point the entire night. Tonight, I feel like we had the momentum and we kept it."

Rathert said home-court advantage is always a factor when competing against good teams like the Bearcats.

"I love our cheering section," she said. "It might be small - we're not a big school - but yes, home-court advantage is nice."

Rathert said she thought Thies enjoyed a solid performance at the net.

"I thought Paige played aggressively tonight. She was hitting hard from the outside," Rathert said. "And Josie (Wettig) was up against Amiah (Christopher's middle-hitter Hargrove), which makes it really hard. You're not going to see as many big kills from her because Amiah is their best blocker and best player. I was also pleased with our serving tonight. We only had one error over the two sets. Our goal is to be three or under every match, and we accomplished that."

Rathert said she expected the Pioneers to be a force this season, but wasn't sure if that would translate to 29 victories and counting.

"I knew we would be solid and it helps that I have Allie Robinson - my libero - back from last year. She has been on fire this season. Sometimes, defense is overlooked, but she literally runs the back court extremely well."

Robinson was a perfect 13-for-13 in serves received with eight digs on the night to lead the team.

Bearcats head coach Madi Gossett said her players couldn't quite keep pace with Trico.

"We were about a half second behind everything on defense," she said. "We were where we needed to be. We just weren't ready to go."

Gossett said the Pioneers are tough to defend because they have so many weapons on the offensive end.

"They have so many different options on every ball. Our game plan was to come and play offense, but we ended up playing too much defense."

Gossett said a 15-13 record with only two league losses (6-2) is not too shabby in this - her first year as head coach.

"I'm happy with the way our season has gone," she said. "I think we're really ready for the postseason. I'm expecting big things from my girls and I think they have set some high standards for themselves, too."

After the game, Trico recognized Madi Rathert for surpassing 700 assists and Josie Wettig for recording her 500th kill.