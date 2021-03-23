Prep Volleyball | Undefeated Fairfield has a player for every moment

CARTERVILLE — Fairfield coach Chet Snyder appreciates having a roster of different personalities, it’s one of many reasons the Lady Mules are out to a 6-0 record following Monday’s sweep of Carterville 25-23, 25-18.
“We have some quiet kids,” he said. “Along with other girls that bring good energy for us.”
An intelligent senior in Chloe Britton headlines Snyder’s starting lineup next to Kylie Stewart, Callie Vaughan, Leah Bowers and Lauren Eckleberry. Fairfield’s other two starters are sophomore Makana Reid and freshman Emersyn Robbins, who clinched the first set with a block on Carterville senior Averi Vanderzille.
Robbins shows energy and effort on every play and makes perfect sense for Snyder’s starting lineup. That energy fuels her teammates and vice versa; possessing the ability as a team to feed off any big play, create momentum and then attack.
This proved true in Fairfield’s first set against Carterville when neither side could gain an edge. The Lady Mules never led by more than two points, but they battled. With Stewart serving and the score knotted up at 23, Fairfield got a kill from Robbins off a Britton assist to go ahead by one. That set up Robbins’ final block and the freshman showed her vivacious nature with a couple of arm pumps.
“The freshman came through big tonight,” Snyder said. “Got us out of a lot of tough situations, she really showed that she can score in big situations to get us out of stuff.”
Fairfield trailed early in the second set before rallying late. Every kill by the Lady Mules seemed to be set up by Britton at setter, who has the ability to put the ball in any spot and keep opposing defenses on their toes.
The Lady Mules led by as many as five points in the second set before Britton assisted Bowers on a kill to set up the game point. Britton then hit sophomore Kaylee Barger for the final kill to avoid any chance at a third set.
“(Chloe) was solid once again,” Snyder said. “She’s one of the smartest players I’ve ever coached.”
Britton has verbally committed to play volleyball at Lincoln Memorial University next year where she hopes to major in psychology and criminology. She’s not taking her senior season for granted.
“To me, it’s just lasting memories that I’ll have for the future,” she said. “If we had it I thought that we could have had a really high chance of going to state.”
Britton likes to let her play do the talking. That’s okay when she has plenty of other experienced starters to be the vocal leaders.
“I’m kind of just the personality where if someone is upset about something I’m always that one that they can talk to,” she said. "I leave the leading to Kylie and Colbie (Sutton) on this team.”
Fairfield’s fast start has it sitting second behind only Centralia in the Southern Illinois' coaches volleyball top 10 poll. Carterville’s Nathan Emrick knew the Lady Mules were going to be a handful going into Monday, but was pleased with his group's effort as the team moved to 0-3.
“I think the big thing when you face Fairfield that you’ve got to prepare for is they’re going to scramble like crazy, and they’re going to make you play long rallies,” Emrick said. “We still got burnt a couple times because those longer rallies and we don’t get back and cover. When you do that against them they’re going to burn you on it.”
Snyder and Emrick share a really fun friendship. The two caught up after the game to congratulate one another and discuss haircuts.
“Nathan is one of my best friends in the whole world,” Snyder said. “I knew coming in here he’d have Carterville ready to play in their home opener.”
618-351-5178