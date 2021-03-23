Prep Volleyball | Undefeated Fairfield has a player for every moment

Fairfield trailed early in the second set before rallying late. Every kill by the Lady Mules seemed to be set up by Britton at setter, who has the ability to put the ball in any spot and keep opposing defenses on their toes.

The Lady Mules led by as many as five points in the second set before Britton assisted Bowers on a kill to set up the game point. Britton then hit sophomore Kaylee Barger for the final kill to avoid any chance at a third set.

“(Chloe) was solid once again,” Snyder said. “She’s one of the smartest players I’ve ever coached.”

Britton has verbally committed to play volleyball at Lincoln Memorial University next year where she hopes to major in psychology and criminology. She’s not taking her senior season for granted.

“To me, it’s just lasting memories that I’ll have for the future,” she said. “If we had it I thought that we could have had a really high chance of going to state.”

Britton likes to let her play do the talking. That’s okay when she has plenty of other experienced starters to be the vocal leaders.