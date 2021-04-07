Prep Volleyball | Undefeated Fairfield rallies to defeat Hamilton County despite adversity

“I came in here wanting to have a starting spot,” Robbins said. “I was just hungry for that starting spot and my teammates have been so good to me because the last few days have been pretty rough. We’ve just rallied together and it’s just a good environment.”

“It’s been amazing to have this season and I love playing with Emersyn because she’s like my sister,” Sutton said. “Every year I’ve been here we’ve been good, but even when we face challenges with people being hurt and people being sick we still rise up.”

Snyder knows Carmi-White County on Thursday is the only school that has taken Fairfield to three sets this season. Without two of his best outside-hitters, the Lady Mules will have to rely on others to rise up like Sutton spoke on.

“We’ll step up,” Sutton said. “We have other players that are more than capable of stepping into those positions. We’re really deep, so I don’t think we’ll have a problem and we always come ready to play.”

Ready to step up for Fairfield will be seniors Kylie Stewart, Lauren Eckleberry, Leah Bowers and Callie Vaughan; junior Valorie Dagg and sophomores Makana Reid and Lucy Britt.