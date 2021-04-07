Prep Volleyball | Undefeated Fairfield rallies to defeat Hamilton County despite adversity

Fairfield is a city that rallies together during difficult times and the volleyball team embodies that same quality.
“We’ve had a rough weekend,” said Lady Mules coach Chet Snyder following Tuesday’s sweep over Black Diamond rival Hamilton County. “We had a player with COVID and a terrible tragedy in our community where one of our freshman girls passed away in a car wreck.”
Snyder felt worried about how his team would respond to such an untimely tragedy. Getting on a bus to travel and face the second-place Lady Foxes at Jerry Sloan Gymnasium was no easy task, and losing senior captain Chloe Britton earlier in the week to a lower leg injury didn’t help the Lady Mules’ chances.
But, like Fairfield has done time after time this season, it rose to the challenge and swept Hamilton County, 25-18, 25-16, to retain its command of the BDC at 13-0 and 6-0 in the conference.
Snyder’s interview after the victory proved that sports go beyond wins and losses.
“I was really worried about the girls,” Snyder said. “I talked to Nathan (Emrick) today from Carterville and he said your girls will be fine, he said they’re tough and that’s what I told them tonight.
“Chloe going down and not having her as one of the top players in the south… I hated that for her with it being her senior year and the season shortened already.”
Fairfield rallied behind senior Colbie Sutton and freshman Emersyn Robbins, who finished with a team-high 13 kills. The freshman delivered one of her kills to seal the first set, making life difficult all night long for Hamilton County after Fairfield swept the Lady Foxes at home on March 18.
Snyder said what every fan was thinking, “Robbins is not your typical freshman.” With Britton sidelined wearing a walking boot, the 5-foot-9 outside-hitting freshman lived up to the challenge using her high jumping ability to make any dig or return from Hamilton County exceptionally difficult.
“She’s built different,” Snyder said of Robbins. “She wants to be so good and she’s got some high goals. No one outworks her, she works so stinking hard and I had a sit down with her the other day, I love how coachable she is right now.”
Robbins will miss Thursday’s showdown against Carmi-White County playing in Kansas City for her club team. Snyder appreciates her ability to keep club volleyball and school volleyball separate.
“Sometimes those kids can get away to club and forget how we do things in our program,” Snyder said. “(Robbins) is a mule, she’s not going to do that and she loves Lady Mule volleyball.”
Robbins knew she wanted to crack Fairfield’s starting rotation in her first year and appreciates that teammates like Sutton always have her back.
“I came in here wanting to have a starting spot,” Robbins said. “I was just hungry for that starting spot and my teammates have been so good to me because the last few days have been pretty rough. We’ve just rallied together and it’s just a good environment.”
“It’s been amazing to have this season and I love playing with Emersyn because she’s like my sister,” Sutton said. “Every year I’ve been here we’ve been good, but even when we face challenges with people being hurt and people being sick we still rise up.”
Snyder knows Carmi-White County on Thursday is the only school that has taken Fairfield to three sets this season. Without two of his best outside-hitters, the Lady Mules will have to rely on others to rise up like Sutton spoke on.
“We’ll step up,” Sutton said. “We have other players that are more than capable of stepping into those positions. We’re really deep, so I don’t think we’ll have a problem and we always come ready to play.”
Ready to step up for Fairfield will be seniors Kylie Stewart, Lauren Eckleberry, Leah Bowers and Callie Vaughan; junior Valorie Dagg and sophomores Makana Reid and Lucy Britt.
Together, they’ll continue working toward that extremely difficult perfect record amidst all distractions and challenges thrown their way.
“Somebody might get us, but it’s not because our girls aren’t going to give their all,” Snyder said. “They’re going to try, they’re going to fight, and I love the way they’re rallying around each other right now.”
