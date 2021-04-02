Prep Volleyball | Waggoner drives Panthers past Nashville

PINCKNEYVILLE — Addie Waggoner just got her driver’s license.
On Thursday night, the Pinckneyville sophomore put the hammer down and shifted the Panthers into the fast lane for a big SIRR Mississippi win over Route 127 rival Nashville.
Waggoner’s 12 kills, most coming in big moments, led Pinckneyville to a 2-1 victory at Duster Thomas Gym that left it as the only unbeaten team in the conference at 4-0 and upped its overall mark to 10-1.
“That’s nice,” said first-year Panthers coach Mike Layne, “but we still have to play six more conference matches. And we have to go to Nashville, play Carterville twice and go to Du Quoin. I think this is the toughest conference in Southern Illinois.”
The area’s top volleyball rivalry lived up to its billing. The Hornettes (6-3, 3-1) wiped out a 14-7 deficit in the first game, scoring 17 of the final 21 points, then methodically climbed out of a second set hole. When Talanie Kozuszek’s tip found the floor, Nashville was tied at 20-20.
Layne used his last timeout of the game. Whatever he said worked. Pinckneyville quickly ripped off four consecutive points, then forced a third game when the Hornettes committed a net violation.
“If we could have finished that off in two, that would have been huge,” Nashville coach Josh Konkel said. “We just ran out of gas.”
That’s because Waggoner kept her foot on the pedal. As the Panthers established a 10-3 lead in the third game, this was her contribution to the run: Solo block, kill, kill, shared block with Kassidy Lee.
It was basically the equivalent of a QED at the end of a geometry proof.
“Thank God for an Addie Waggoner,” Layne said. “She’s got a laser for an arm and a hammer for a right shoulder. You’d never know she was a sophomore.”
Waggoner’s performance was even bigger when considering how well the Hornettes’ defense dug up kill attempts most of the match. Three of Pinckneyville’s most dangerous hitters finished with a percentage under .000.
But Nashville just didn’t have enough weapons, which became more apparent as the match worked its way into a third set. Junior star Hazel Konkel delivered eight kills and a couple of blocks, although the Panthers were able to minimize her impact, particularly in the third set.
Other hitters like Kozuszek, Reese Varel and Abby Maschoff enjoyed their moments, but couldn’t consistently hit the hardwood against an opponent with the length to affect an offense and the back row to dig up what was thrown at them.
“We don’t have as many tall hitters as they have, so we knew it was going to be a struggle,” Konkel said. “We were outsized, although our outside hitters didn’t get too much blocked. We gave them a battle and pushed it to three, and I look forward to playing them again at home.”
Sophomore Jillian Shaneyfelt distributed 24 assists for the Panthers, which also got six kills and four blocks from Lee. Pinckneyville also served aggressively, finishing with a dozen aces, including four each from Chloe Yates and Bella Pasquino.
What’s more, Layne said the Panthers learned some lessons from a 2-0 loss Saturday at Fairfield, implementing them when they could have folded during the Hornettes’ rally in the second game.
“I was really proud of how they responded,” he said. “We took the situation for what it was and didn’t think it was going downhill again. We turned the momentum our way because of the plays we made.”