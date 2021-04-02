Prep Volleyball | Waggoner drives Panthers past Nashville

That’s because Waggoner kept her foot on the pedal. As the Panthers established a 10-3 lead in the third game, this was her contribution to the run: Solo block, kill, kill, shared block with Kassidy Lee.

It was basically the equivalent of a QED at the end of a geometry proof.

“Thank God for an Addie Waggoner,” Layne said. “She’s got a laser for an arm and a hammer for a right shoulder. You’d never know she was a sophomore.”

Waggoner’s performance was even bigger when considering how well the Hornettes’ defense dug up kill attempts most of the match. Three of Pinckneyville’s most dangerous hitters finished with a percentage under .000.

But Nashville just didn’t have enough weapons, which became more apparent as the match worked its way into a third set. Junior star Hazel Konkel delivered eight kills and a couple of blocks, although the Panthers were able to minimize her impact, particularly in the third set.

Other hitters like Kozuszek, Reese Varel and Abby Maschoff enjoyed their moments, but couldn’t consistently hit the hardwood against an opponent with the length to affect an offense and the back row to dig up what was thrown at them.