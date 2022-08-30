Prep Volleyball | Williams paces Marion to win over Anna-Jonesboro

MARION — Senior middle hitter Bailey Williams delivered 12 kills and four aces to lead the Marion High School volleyball team to a straight-set, 25-18, 25-21, victory over visiting Anna-Jonesboro on Tuesday.

“Bailey definitely had a lot of kills for us tonight,” said Marion head coach Jaime Clark of her senior hitter. “She’s been a big hitter for us this season and was definitely the go-to target of our setter (Haylee Lambert).”

Williams didn’t seem overly impressed with her performance.

“I guess 12 kills is pretty good, but I feel I can do better,” she said. “When I go up to hit the ball, I am looking to find holes in the defense. As a front-row player, it’s also my responsibility to cover our other hitters. We can play better than we did tonight. I think we had a little bit of a letdown after a tough match last night (Monday) with Carterville. I’m not sure if you would say we were playing down to the competition or not, but we just weren’t playing with as much enthusiasm.”

First-year Anna-Jonesboro head coach Whitney Harris said she was pleased with her squad’s effort against Marion.

“I felt we played pretty well. The girls never gave up. We’re young and learning,” Harris said. “I thought our libero – sophomore Kenzie Stover – had a good night defensively and senior Shea Thorn hit the ball well tonight.”

In the first set, Williams paced the attack in the set with six kills. Senior outside hitter Sophie Shrum delivered two kills and two service aces. Sophomore Cassidy Janke had a pair of kills for A-J.

The visitors built a 4-1 lead early, but it was pretty much all Marion thereafter as the girls from Williamson County tied the set on a service ace from Ava Wong and took the lead at 5-4 on a dink kill from Lambert and never looked back.

In the second set, Marion built a 14-5 lead on A-J, but the Wildcats of Union County rallied to tie the set at 19 all, partly aided by the service of sophomore Brinley Corbit.

Clark re-entered her varsity starters and Marion put the game away late, winning the second set by four points at 25-21. Williams again led the team in kills for the set with six.

“I just wanted to get some of our younger players some varsity time. I knew our seniors could close things out when I put them back in,” Clark said.

Marion improves to 2-2 on the season and will play host to Belleville Althoff on Thursday. A-J falls to 1-5 and will play Thursday at Steeleville.