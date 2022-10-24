Prep Volleyball | Zeigler-Royalton gets past Sesser-Valier to open regional play

ZEIGLER — Junior front-row hitter Shelby Grove exploded for 12 kills Monday to lead the Zeigler-Royalton High School volleyball team to a straight-set win over Sesser-Valier, 27-25, 25-21, in the opening round of the Class 1A regional volleyball tournament.

With the victory, the Tornadoes improve to 12-14 on the season and will host top-seeded Trico at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Red Devils' season ends at 7-18. Two of those seven wins had come against Z-R during the Black Diamond Conference schedule.

On this night, however, the Tornadoes turned the tables.

Z-R fell behind 6-1 at the start of the first set as sophomore Mollie Mitchell delivered a kill and senior Savannah Stuthers recorded a service ace. The Tornadoes stormed back to pull within a point at 7-6, tied the match at 9-9 and took the lead at 10-9 on a service ace by junior Brittany Hall. The lead shifted back-and forth the remainder of the set.

Sesser-Valier retook the lead at 16-15, but then fell behind 18-16. The Red Devils tied it up at 18 on an ace by Patrice Laur, but a long serve gave the Tornadoes the lead once again. Hall's block made it 20-18 in favor of Z-R. Sesser-Valier tied it at 23 on a kill by Stuthers and then again at 24 on a dink kill by Laur.

The Tornadoes took the lead at 25-24, but again Stuthers answered to tie it at 25. A failed return put Z-R back on top at 26-25 and the Tornadoes finally closed out the set when a Red Devils' return shot went long.

In the second set, the Red Devils took a 3-1 lead early, but had to play catch-up ball the rest of the set and match. Z-R took the lead at 6-5 on an ace by Hall. A failed return and second ace made the score 8-5 and then 9-5 on yet another service ace by Hall.

The Tornadoes built a six-point lead at 13-7 before the Red Devils chipped away at the deficit. They pulled within two at 16-14 when Stuthers delivered a kill. An ace by sophomore Adrianna Furlow-Hampton increased the lead to 18-14, but Sesser-Valier battled back to trim the lead to one at 19-18. They got within one point at 22-21 on a kill by Stuthers, but Z-R pulled away at the end as Grove delivered her 11th kill of the night and ended the match with kill No. 12 at 25-21.

Grove said she doesn't know why her hitting was so spot-on Monday night.

"I don't know where it's been all season, but it felt good," she said. "We really worked together very well. Our spirit was up and we are really happy to keep playing."

Grove said the Tornadoes were determined to beat the Red Devils after falling twice to them during the regular season.

"Sesser-Valier is kind of a rival for us and losing two conference matches to them was hard, so I'm really glad we believed in ourselves - believed that we could win."

Grove was asked what it would take to pull off an upset of Trico on Wednesday in the semifinals.

"I think we just have to do what we did tonight - work together and try not to let the ball hit the ground. I think we can beat anybody if we cut down on mistakes and play our game."

Z-R head coach Vanessa Taitt said she was impressed with her team's play.

"The girls were just on," Taitt said. "They were covering. They were working together. We made very few errors. We had only one missed serve the entire match. We brought our 'A' game tonight."

Taitt said Grove "came to play" as did her teammates in earning what the coach described as "a great win."

Red Devils head coach Brook Williams, while disappointed with the way the match turned out, didn't have anything discouraging to say.

"We just couldn't get our passes up consistently like we had in previous matches with them," Williams said. "It happens. It's the end of the season. They're tired. I don't really know what else to say. We beat them (Tornadoes) twice. It's hard to beat a team three times. It was just an off night for us."

Williams was coaching her final game after 12 years on the job for the Red Devils.

"This was officially my last game," she said. "Sesser-Valier has a long-standing tradition of being successful in volleyball. Karen Jurich built quite a dynasty at Sesser-Valier. and I did my best to keep it successful. I really love this sport. I'll still be around. I'll be sitting in the stands and be their biggest supporter. After 12 years, though, it was time. My hope is that my assistant coach (Cheyenne Pitchford) takes the job. It's time for me to go back to being Mrs. Williams and mom."

Statistically speaking, Hadleigh Swetz led Z-R in assists with 13. In addition to being tops in kills with 12, Grove also led in digs with 10. Hall had three kills, nine digs and five service aces. Peyton Campbell had nine digs.