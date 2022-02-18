Prep Wrestling | Benton's Tieffel advances to state title match

Benton sophomore Mason Tieffel will wrestle for a Class 1A state championship Saturday at State Farm Center in Champaign.

Tieffel decisioned Wyatt Doty of Polo 8-6 Friday night for his 50th win of the year against just four losses. To earn the title, Tieffel will have to defeat Dakota junior Phoenix Blakely, who improved to 38-3 after a 10-1 major decision over freshman Carson Bissey of Richland County.

Two other Southern Illinois wrestlers aiming for state titles weren’t quite as fortunate on Friday.

Anna-Jonesboro’s Drew Sadler lost his semifinal match at 106 pounds to Hunter Robbins of Illini Bluffs 8-4 and will have to win two matches on Saturday to finish in third.

Harrisburg’s Tony Keene dropped his semifinal at 113 pounds to Richmond-Burton’s Emmett Nelson 11-7. Keene can earn third place with two victories on Saturday.

At 138 pounds, Murphysboro’s Arojae Hart earned a 9-4 decision over Braulio Flores of Yoch to advance in the consolation bracket. But A-J’s Blake Mays suffered a 5-4 defeat to Evan Reilly of Sandwich after pinning Oregon’s Seth Stevens at 4:32 in his first consolation match.

In the 145-pound class, Patrick Campbell of Murphysboro and A-J’s Caleb Mays were knocked out in their first consolation round matches. Dayton Hoffman of Murphysboro stayed alive at 160 with a pin of Nat Nosler of Unity at 5:51 in their consolation bout.

At 195, Fairfield’s Konnor Dagg won his first consolation match 8-7 but was pinned at 5:51 in his second round consolation bout, eliminating him. Teammate Payton Allen (220) suffered a 6-4 loss in his first consolation match to end his season at 39-6.

Carmi-White County’s Titus Wood kept his season going with two wins by pin at 285 pounds. Two more wins nets him third place in 1A.

In consolation matches in 2A, Marion’s Kanye Gunn (285) was knocked out via pinfall in his first bout. Carbondale junior Aiden Taylor (195) earned a pin in his first match of the day but was decisioned in his second match, ending his season at 41-11.

Mount Vernon’s Jared Shafer (182) stayed alive with an 8-3 decision over Evergreen Park’s James Williams in a second round consolation bout. At 160, Isaiah Duckworth of Carbondale was decisioned 4-0 by Fenwick’s Martin Paris in the first round of the consolation bracket, ending his season.

In the 152-pound class, Marion’s Nate Dampier and Carbondale’s Brenden Banz will meet for the right to move into the consolation semis after each stayed alive on Friday. Banz won twice by major decision and Dampier pinned his opponent for his 40th win of the year.

