Prep Wrestling | Brown to take over revived Johnston City program

JOHNSTON CITY — It's been 11 years since wrestling was a school sport at Johnston City.

Now, the sport has been brought back to life by the board of education and it's up to former Johnston City grappler, Travis Brown (Class of 2005), to build it into a successful program once again.

"I'm not sure how many matches we're going to have this winter, but I'm excited about having this opportunity to coach at the school where I used to compete," said Brown, who works as a custodian at Jefferson Elementary School, serves as union steward, and is also a Marine Corps Reservist.

One of the first orders of business for Brown when he learned the program was being reinstated this summer and that he was the pick to be the head coach was to ask his old high school coach - Paul Suchecki - who is retiring from teaching in the district after this school year - to assist him.

"Paul was the foundation for Johnston City wrestling since the 1990s when my older brother wrestled," Brown said. "I asked Paul if he would come over and help me get the program on the right track because he knows so much about the sport. He said he would be happy to help out as long as he could teach the fundamentals to the kids. Of course, I am fine with that. However he wants to help is fine by me."

Brown, who will assist Todd Thomas with the football program, said he went into the Marines right after high school and was on active duty for eight years. He has completed tours in Afghanistan and Iraq among others. Now in his mid 30s, Brown's commitments are fewer and he will soon be retired from the military.

"There is a limited number of athletes at a school Johnston City's size, so it's important that we get as many of the football kids out for wrestling as possible," Brown said. "Eventually, we will have open-gym workouts, but for now, we have a lot of preparing to do.

"We have to get a mat for one thing, hopefully, a new one, and we have to start the recruitment process," Brown continued. "A lot has changed since we shut it down in 2011. The weight classes are different. The weighing-in procedure has also changed. We have to get caught up on all the new rules. We will also need to get a youth program started to build for the future. It's going to take 4-to-7 years for us to get up and running smoothly."

JCHS Athletic Director Josh Pietrantoni said Brown will be a good fit for the wrestling program.

"Travis is from Johnston City. He wrestled here when he was in high school. He knows the kids pretty well. He has the toughness that it takes to be successful in the sport, and with his military background, will provide some good life lessons for the kids in the program."

Suchecki agreed.

"Travis is very enthusiastic about wrestling. He's still a young guy with a lot of energy. I'm just here for a season or two to help get his legs under him - help him adjust to being a head coach for the first time. I want him to do well and I can help make that happen by doing some work with this program to take some pressure off of him. He won't have to feel like he has to do everything himself."

Brown has a wife, Autum, and two children - Levi, 10, and Wyatt, 9.