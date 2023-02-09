There is no team competition at this weekend's Class 1A wrestling sectional hosted by Carterville High School. That meet will take place on Feb. 21 at Vandalia. Today (Friday) and Saturday it's all about individual matchups at Carterville.

The top three participants in each of the 14 weight classes will advance to the state tournament.

The preliminaries and quarterfinals will be conducted Friday beginning at 5 p.m. with wrestlebacks, semifinals and finals set for Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

Grapplers from four different regionals feed into the Carterville Sectional. They include: Anna-Jonesboro, Roxana, Lawrenceville and Auburn.

Following is a list of the top seeds from the A-J Regional, all of whom drew a bye in the opening round:

Drew Sadler, Anna-Jonesboro (106 pounds, 44-2)

Briley Lehman, Goreville (113 pounds, 27-7)

Tony Keene, Harrisburg (120 pounds, 40-1)

Daniel Dover, Anna-Jonesboro (126 pounds, 40-6)

Bryce Edwards, Murphysboro (132 pounds, 38-8)

Mason Tieffel, Benton (138 pounds, 45-1)

Blue Bishop, Herrin (145 pounds, 42-1)

Drew Holshouser, Anna-Jonesboro (152 pounds, 28-12)

Caleb Seibers, Carmi-White County (160 pounds, 12-6)

Dayton Hoffman, Murphysboro (170 pounds, 34-1)

Conner Henson, West Frankfort (182 pounds, 37-9)

Nelson Rider, Carmi-White County (195 pounds, 28-4)

Riley Bradford, Carterville (220 pounds, 44-4)

Frank Eovaldi, Murphysboro (285 pounds, 26-19)

Anna-Jonesboro head coach Chase Hargrave said that he is "very excited" about his team's chances this weekend and "very proud" of what all they have accomplished this season.

"I like several of our draws," Hargrave said. "I think we could qualify as many as five for state, including TJ Macy (138 pounds) and Brett Smith (120 pounds). Both Sadler (third overall) and Macy qualified last year."

Hargrave said his team has stayed hungry as demonstrated by last weekend's regional championship on the home mats.

"Going back-to-back is pretty special," he said. "It's the first time in our school history."

HIGHLAND

At the Class 2A Highland Sectional, the Carbondale Terriers and Marion Wildcats, who finished second and third at last week's Centralia Regional, are hoping to qualify several wrestlers for the state meet this weekend.

Regional champions from the Mount Vernon Regional that featured local talent include and will receive a first-round bye include:

Riddick Cook, Marion (113 pounds, 27-11)

Dillon White, Mount Vernon (120 pounds, 36-4)

Brennan Vogt, Marion (126 pounds, 31-12)

Rider Searcy, Mount Vernon (145 pounds, 37-1)

Caleb Ohnesorge, Marion (152 pounds, 24-1)

Isaiah Duckworth, Carbondale (160 pounds, 33-8)

Brenden Banz, Carbondale (170 pounds, 41-2)

Ethan Rivera, Mount Vernon (182 pounds, 32-5)

Aiden Taylor, Carbondale (195 pounds, 39-3)

Travis Sanders, Mount Vernon (220 pounds, 31-14)

"We had nine kids qualify for this sectional meet," said Carbondale head coach Jerry Richards. "I'm pretty confident that we will that we will do well this weekend. In fact, I would be disappointed if we don't qualify at least two for state."

Richards said four of his returnees qualified a year ago for the show - Taylor, Duckworth, Banz, Isaac Smith (132). At least one other - Aiden Murphy (138) should be in the mix as may Ryan Hawk (182) if he can overcome recent injuries.

The team sectional is set for Feb. 21 at Chatham Glenwood. The host school will take on Mahomet-Seymour and Mount Vernon will take on Jacksonville.