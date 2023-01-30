Prep Wrestling | Carterville's Bradford is shattering records

CARTERVILLE — Riley Bradford is having a memorable, if not monster senior season of athletics.

It started off with an 11-1 run this past fall on the football field where Bradford started at defensive tackle for the Lions. He was so good that he was named River-to-River All-Conference and All-South.

Now, he is backing that successful season on the gridiron with another one on the mat. The senior recently set school records for wins and pins and the season is not even complete. He has posted 41 wins against only four losses when competing at 220 pounds. The former record was 37 wins held by Joe Behan in 2013.

Moreover, Bradford has set a new school record for pins or falls with 36... and counting. The former record was 29 set by Bailey Hicks in 2019.

Partly because of Bradford's performance, the Carterville wrestling team recently tied the school record for most dual-meet wins with 17 first set in 2013.

Lions head coach Daniel Alderman described Bradford as "aggressive and kind of stubborn at times, but in a good way" when it comes to competition.

"Riley sticks with his moves, and basically says, 'Try and stop me.' It seems to be working pretty well for him so far."

Alderman said Bradford's initial goal was to qualify for state for the first time. Now that he has enjoyed such a dynamic season, however, the bar has been raised to placing high at state.

"What makes Riley successful is that he is so physical - so driven, so motivated to win," the coach said. "Riley is one of our team captains and leaders on this team. He is also a straight-A student and just a good, all-around kid. He's most definitely the type of athlete you want to build your program around."

Alderman added that Bradford has had several outstanding moments this season, but one of his bigger accomplishments was winning his weight class at the prestigious Murdale Invitational earlier this month. It marked only the third time in school history a Carterville wrestler had ever won the tournament.

Bradford said it was "an honor" to set the new school record for wins and pins in a season.

"I wanted the pins record. The record was 29 and I had 20 last year," he said. "I didn't expect to get the wins record, though. I was 25-18 last year. I wasn't expecting to get 40-plus."

Bradford said a key to his success on the mat was improving his overall strength.

"I did a lot of work in the weight room over the summer and it has paid off. I went from bench pressing 185 to 225 and the same with my power clean. That improvement made a difference on the football team. I was able to push through blocks better and it has helped in my wrestling matches. I am able to throw my opponent more easily this year. I'm stronger in every way."

Bradford said he has had some satisfying victories on the mat this winter in addition to his good work at Murdale.

"One of my favorites was the Tolono Unity Invitational. I was going against this kid from Bismarck (Hunter Wilson) who was ranked No. 9 in the state and was a heavyweight. He has like 60 pounds on me and got up 8-0, but I was able to come back and pin him. I wasn't going to give up."

Bradford said the fact he has never competed at the state meet is providing him with ample motivation this season.

"I want to qualify and I want to place," he said. "It all starts Saturday at the regional tournament in Anna."

Wrestlers must place in the top three of their weight class to qualify for sectional and then the top three at sectional to qualify for state.

Bradford said he has yet to reach a decision on his collegiate future. He would like the opportunity to compete in athletics - in football, wrestling or both.