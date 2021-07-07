Prep Wrestling | Gabe Craig proves his toughness winning wrestling title with a broken hand

With his hand swollen, Craig ignored the pain, and as luck would have it, he needed to wrestle only one match after having byes in the first three rounds to win the regional title with a pin in 39 seconds.

“It didn’t feel that bad since I had only one match, but we went to the ER that night and they said I fractured one bone and torn a ligament,” Craig said. “Knowing that I wanted to follow up to see what else was going on, so they referred us to St. Louis. I went to Barnes Hospital and took two more x-rays there. They said I had a fracture in my first metacarpal in my hand and completely fractured my trapezium in the wrist and thumb area. The bone was displaced five millimeters away from actually where it was supposed to be at.”

With that in mind, Craig had a decision to make on whether to continue or call it a career.