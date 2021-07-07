Prep Wrestling | Gabe Craig proves his toughness winning wrestling title with a broken hand

Benton’s Gabe Craig was the only local wrestler to win a championship last weekend and the senior had to do it the hard way with a broken hand suffered just before the start of the unofficial IWCOA post-season tournament to win the 1A 285-weight class title completing an undefeated season at 31-0.
“It was two days before regionals and we were having our Senior Night out on the football field and I went to take a double leg on the kid from West Frankfort and my hand got stuck under his ribs and it crushed my right hand,” Craig explained. “I have two broken bones, two torn ligaments and one bone still attached to the ligament pulling it away all south of the thumb and the wrist area. I’ll have surgery sometime in the next week or so and go from there.”
Craig, who saw his freshman year end early after just 21 matches because of an injury, didn’t let this injury four years later stop him from joining his assistant coach Zach Wilson as the only Ranger wrestlers to finish with an undefeated season and win a state championship in the long illustrious history of the Benton wrestling program. Wilson did both in 2008, winning the official IHSA 140-weight class title with a 35-0 record.
“With it being senior year and everything it was my last shot and I couldn’t imagine not taking it, so we taped it up pretty good,” Craig said. “At first we didn’t think anything was that bad on it. I thought I had a torn ligament on it or something, but not something major, but it was in the back of my mind at the regionals.”
With his hand swollen, Craig ignored the pain, and as luck would have it, he needed to wrestle only one match after having byes in the first three rounds to win the regional title with a pin in 39 seconds.
“It didn’t feel that bad since I had only one match, but we went to the ER that night and they said I fractured one bone and torn a ligament,” Craig said. “Knowing that I wanted to follow up to see what else was going on, so they referred us to St. Louis. I went to Barnes Hospital and took two more x-rays there. They said I had a fracture in my first metacarpal in my hand and completely fractured my trapezium in the wrist and thumb area. The bone was displaced five millimeters away from actually where it was supposed to be at.”
With that in mind, Craig had a decision to make on whether to continue or call it a career.
“I had left that morning to go to sectionals, but I had shown up in casual clothes not planning on wrestling thinking my season was done,” Craig said. “My coaches came up to me and said, ‘is this how you want to do it or do you really want to wrestle?’ If my coaches hadn’t talked me into wrestling sectionals and state I probably wouldn’t have done it, but it was my last shot at a real state championship for 2021 — it was the only one we got — so I thought I might as well try it. So I got there and weighed in that day and from that point on I was going to wrestle with the injury.”
As tough as Craig is, he did have to make some adjustments to having his dominant hand compromised.
“I’m right handed, but I really don’t do much with my hands” Craig said. “I had to change my grip a little bit, but other than that it really wasn’t that bad. The only part that really hurt was when I tried to use my whole right hand — I could still move my fingers — it was just when I really go and put pressure on my thumb and the wrist that it starts hurting. Other than that nothing was really that bad.”
Craig then dominated at the sectionals, winning his semifinal match with a 28 second pin and then won his first sectional title in 33 seconds with his third straight postseason pin.
A week later, at the championships in Springfield, his dominance continued with a pin in the opening round in just 15 seconds. He faced sixth ranked Elijah Friedrichsen from Prophetstown High School in Erie in the quarterfinals and kept his pin streak going with a win in 51 seconds.
The semifinals saw his streak expand to six straight with a 1:18 pin over a wrestler with 30 wins to advance to the championship match against third ranked Isaiah Gonzalez from IC Catholic Prep in Elmhurst
The score was 0-0 after the first period, but then Craig exploded to take a 6-1 lead heading into the third and final period. Craig won the title by an 8-2 decision.
“The championship match was my toughest all year,” Craig said. “All my other matches didn’t last a minute and a half long, so that was one of my biggest worries I had making it to the finals and not knowing what a six minute match felt like.”
Craig is one of those rare heavyweights that are not only technically sound, but also quick and agile. He went into the IWCOA postseason as the top ranked heavyweight. During the IHSA season, the highest Craig was ranked was third.
Craig has been a heavyweight his entire four years. His high school career got off to a slow start when his freshman year was shut down by injury after posting a 12-9 record. He stayed injury free his sophomore year and showed just how talented he would become with a Murdale Tournament title, a regional title and his first spot at the state tournament ending with a 38-12 record.
“The only other times I’ve had to deal with injuries are my freshman year I broke my left hand our last game and this past winter I had a torn meniscus in my left knee and wrestled a few weeks on that,” Craig said. “I had surgery on that and it got healed up in February and I came back from that. I’ve been injury free until now.”
Last year was even better with Craig successfully defending both his Murdale and regional titles and earning his second state berth finishing in fifth place. He also shattered the Ranger season record for wins with a 50-3 record breaking Oliver Davis’ previous record of 45 wins set in 2016.
However, with the season being threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic, Craig and everyone else were lucky to get any matches in and Craig breezed through the official regular season without a loss going 24-0 to end his high school with an official IHSA sanctioned record of 124-24 and 131-24 with the unofficial postseason added in.
With the seven wins he needed to win the unofficial title, Craig’s final two seasons were about as good as they get with him posting an 81-3 record to put his among the best in his weight class and the best of the best overall.
“At first I was kind of bummed out when it happened and I had it in the back of my head, but I couldn’t let that get to me,” Craig said. “My coaches and teammates supported me a lot in this process and without them having me not worry about and being able to go out and wrestle I couldn’t have done it. They are the biggest thing I’m thankful for.”
Craig has signed to continue his wrestling career at Campbellsville University, an NAIA school in Kentucky.
In addition to Craig, the other local wrestlers who placed at the IWCOA championships were Carbondale’s Luke Daly second at Class 2A 170, Murphysboro’s Arojae Hart second at Class 1A 132 and his Ranger teammate Mason Tieffel third at Class 1A 120.