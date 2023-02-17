HERRIN — It's not every wrestler that can bump up two weight classes from the previous year and be as successful, if not moreso, at the increased weight.

Herrin's Elijah Blue Bishop has managed the transition quite well.

"My mindset before the season was to make it back to state and maybe place higher than I did last season when I finished sixth," Bishop said.

The junior, who competes at 145 pounds now after battling it out with 132-pounders in 2022, will do no worse than sixth at this weekend's state tournament in Champaign.

He won both a preliminary and quarterfinal-round match on Thursday, which thrust him into the semifinals Friday.

Bishop first defeated Drew Torza of York Christian Academy, 5-1, and followed up with an exciting 6-5 decision over Mataeo Blessing of Coal City. The Herrin grappler is one of only four area competitors who won two matches Thursday to advance to the semifinals.

"I put a lot of work into the sport over the summer," Bishop said. "I trained harder than I ever had before to get myself in the best physical shape possible. I did short-distance wind sprints. I did a lot of bike riding, including quick bursts. And I wrestled in tournaments and camps throughout Southern Illinois and the Metro East area."

Asked what he enjoys the most about wrestling, Bishop said the competitiveness.

"I know it's a tough sport and not everyone can do it. That's what makes it special to me," he said. "I started wrestling when I was 9 years old and then something clicked when I was about 13. I just wanted to learn more and do more in the sport. I'm thankful that my dad (Shane) pushed me a little. I wouldn't be where I am today if he hadn't."

Bishop said he was scrawny as a kid and he needed to do something to be able to better defend himself.

"I started out with MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) and then got involved with wrestling, and it's been a good fit for me. I'm not the most aggressive guy out there, but I can be that way if needed."

Bishop said he does a "pretty good job" of staying on his feet in matches. He has only been taken down once and that was at this weekend's state meet.

"I could still improve on my top pressure, but my biggest improvement has been with my escapes when working from the bottom this season," he said. "For me, it's an easy way to score a point."

Tigers assistant coach Drake Holland has worked tirelessly with Bishop the last couple of seasons. Holland, himself, was a state qualifier in 2012 and placed second.

"What makes Blue special is that he is so consistent with his technique," Holland said. "He has put in the extra work and he doesn't ever let the moment get too big for him. He is a very level-headed kid."

Holland said Bishop is a physical specimen at 145 and his long arms help him dominate the opposition.

"You can get a lot more shots in when you have that kind of reach," he said. "Nobody's been able to hold Blue down for long. He's just so strong and so good at escapes. Of course, there's always room for improvement, but it's just about working on small details from here on out."

Bishop had posted a 46-2 overall record going into Friday's semifinal bout. The win total is a school record. The old mark was 41 previously held by Marshall Anderson. Bishop also broke his own record in most three-point near falls in a single season.

"He just keeps getting better," Drake said.