Prep Wrestling | Hoffman leads Murphysboro to great start

MURPHYSBORO — Consider the transformation complete.

Murphysboro High School wrestler Dayton Hoffman placed sixth in the state last year as a junior while competing at 160 pounds. He finished with a personal record of 39-7.

This year, Hoffman has added 10 pounds of muscle weight and is competing at 170 pounds. The extra weight is not slowing him down whatsoever.

The senior is off to a 17-0 start and won the prestigious Mascoutah Invitational this past weekend.

"Dayton is a great leader for our wrestling program," said Red Devils coach Shea Baker, himself a former state champion for Murphysboro (2009) at 171 pounds. "He is one of those kids who came up through the ranks of our youth wrestling program. He's been wrestling since he was 6."

Baker described Hoffman as a "very solid wrestler," who is "stingy" in that he doesn't give up a lot of points to his opponent.

"Dayton put a lot of time in the weight room after last season and it has definitely made a difference," Baker said. "He is an especially good leg rider, which means that if he gets a takedown, he is going to work on you pretty hard with his legs. His ability to wear an opponent down in that fashion makes him a very dangerous wrestler."

Baker added that Hoffman is one of his team captains.

"He's not a real vocal kid, but leads by his actions. We can always count on Dayton to perform well and provide leadership to his teammates."

Baker pointed out that he and Hoffman focus on match strategy more than the basics of wrestling.

"I would describe our discussions as a collaboration these days," the coach said. "Dayton has matured so much over the last year."

Getting back to the state meet is another matter. It's never a given, but rather a process. There are still several meets left before the postseason run with a regional and sectional that lead up to state.

"If Dayton continues to improve like he has, I see no reason why he can't make it back to state, and do quite well there. He is fundamentally very sound. Right now, it's just a matter of sharpening the skills he already has."

Hoffman said any success he has enjoyed this year is simply the byproduct of hard work in the offseason.

"I've definitely bulked up from my work in the gym," the senior said. "And surprisingly, it's been pretty easy for me to make weight and still keep a high energy level."

Hoffman said he showed what he could do last year at the state meet, yet feels there is unfinished business.

"I just have to keep doing what I've been doing in practice sessions and stay motivated. I think about state a lot. I want the opportunity to win a championship. I think I'm a much better wrestler now than last year. Using my legs to my advantage is definitely a strength. My plan is to wear out my opponent and then go for the pin."

Hoffman gets considerable help from his teammates, as well as his coach in workout sessions. Liam Fox (152 pounds) uses his quickness to push Hoffman into making quicker moves.

"I want to win conference, regional, sectional and state," Hoffman said. "That's a huge goal, but one that I think is attainable. I want to achieve what my coach achieved. I want to know that feeling of being a state champion."

Team wise, the Red Devils are faring quite well, too, owning a 7-2 mark in dual meets to date. The Red Devils placed ninth out of 33 teams at the Mascoutah Invite.

"I would very much like to see our entire team qualify for state," Hoffman said. "I think we have a shot."