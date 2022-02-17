Prep Wrestling | Local athletes advance at state meet

CHAMPAIGN — Several area high school wrestlers advanced to and through the second round of the IHSA State Wrestling Tournament on Thursday.

In Class 1A, Drew Sadler of Anna-Jonesboro defeated Yoch's Aiden Larson, 10-0, in the 106-pound weight class to advance to the semifinal match against Hunter Robbins of Canton.

Tony Keene of Harrisburg defeated Emmitt Holt of St. Johns Ogden and then Briar Ivey of Newman to advance to the semifinals of the 113-pound weight class. Keene will have to defeat Emmett Nelson of Burton to advance to the championship round.

Mason Tieffel of Benton defeated Pedro Rangel of Oakwood and Carter Rude of Newman to advance to the semifinals against Wyatt Doty of Mount Carroll in the 126-pound weight class.

TJ Macy of Anna-Jonesboro was knocked out of the title race by Oakwood's Reef Pacot, but he will have a chance at third place in the 132-pound 'wrestlebacks' bracket.

Blue Bishop of Herrin was also knocked out of the title race and will be facing off against Macy in the wrestlebacks.

Arojae Hart of Murphysboro was defeated by Maddux Blakely of Dakota in the 138-pound weight class, but will have a chance at third place, facing Cutter Prater of Vandalia in the wrestlebacks.

A-J's Caleb Mays and Murphysboro's Patrick Campbell suffered first round losses at 145 and will wrestle the rest of the way in the consolation bracket.

Dayton Hoffman of Murphysboro was defeated by Alex Watson of Riverdale and will compete in the wrestlebacks in the 160-pound weight class.

Fairfield's Konnor Dagg was pinned at 5:42 in his first round match at 195 pounds. Teammate Payton Allen lost by pinfall at 5:33 in his first round contest at 220 pounds.

Carmi-White County's Titus Wood absorbed a 4-1 loss in his first round match at 285 pounds against his opponent from IC Catholic.

In Class 2A, Jared Shafer of Mount Vernon was defeated by Shane Moran of Crystal Lake South and will have a chance at third place in the wrestlebacks bracket in the 182-pound weight class. His first opponent in the wrestleback bracket is yet to be determined.

Carbondale's Aiden Taylor (195) dropped an 8-2 decision in the first round against Wade Abrams of Cary Grove. Teammate Isaiah Duckworth (160) was pinned at 5:35 in the first round by Washington's Blake Hinrichsen.

Kanye Gunn of Marion was defeated by Raymond Begay of Kennedy and will compete in the wrestlebacks in the 285-pound weight class.

At 152, Marion's Nate Dampeer needed just 22 seconds to pin Alec Miller of Hinsdale South in the first round, but went down in 3:16 in the second round against Brayden Peet of Sycamore. Carbondale's Brendan Banz was pinned at 5:53 in his first round match at that weight class by Brother Rice's Charles Connolly.

