Prep Wrestling | Local teams almost sweep championship matches at Murdale Tournament

CARBONDALE — Despite not winning the team title, eight local teams won 10 of the 14 individual weight class titles at the 60th annual Murdale Wrestling Tournament held Friday and Saturday at Carbondale Community High School.

Cahokia won the team title by 24 points over Murphysboro despite not winning a single individual title.

The big winner of the tournament was Red Devils senior Arojae Hart, who not only won the 138-weight class by a 23-8 technical fall, but was also voted the Most Valuable Wrester of the tournament.

“It feels pretty good - my second of the year after being named MVW at the Civic Memorial Tournament,” Hart said. “I’m honestly honored and truly blessed.”

Hart dominated his match against Carbondale junior Aiden Murphy breaking open a 4-1 lead after the first period with six takedowns, a reverse and an escape to take a 17-6 lead into the third period. For the match Hart had 10 takedowns and gave up just eight escapes.

“I had wrestled him two times this year, so I knew if I just kept pushing the pace he couldn’t hang in there,” Hart said. “My sophomore year here I got fourth and I was really devastated, so I wanted to come back and win it because this was a tournament my brother never won. Arieh is so happy for me for doing something he couldn’t do.”

Also winning an individual title for Murphysboro was junior Dayton Hoffman at 160 by a 2-0 decision in overtime against Ben Mitchell from Highland. Hoffman was close to losing by a near fall in the last 30 seconds of the third period and then almost won by a reverse in the last seconds, but neither maneuver were completed. Hoffman won in the overtime period on a takedown.

“He beat me my very first match of the year, so I’ve been training for this match,” Hoffman said. “Once it hit overtime I knew I had to leave it all out on the mat. About 30 seconds in I went for a fireman’s - landed it - and then scrambled a bit before laying on top for the two. I’ve always got put out here before, but this year I take it home.”

Marion also had two individual title winners, both coming by pins. Senior Nate Dampier won the 152 weight class over Cahokia junior Nick DeLoach Jr. and junior Kanye Gunn beat Cahokia junior Berylonte Shegog to win at heavyweight.

Dampier trailed 2-0 after the first period on a takedown with 36 seconds left. He came out of the break with a vengeance scoring five points on a takedown and back points before getting the pin with six second left in the second period.

After a scoreless first period Gunn took the lead with 1:25 left in the second period on a takedown and 27 seconds later finished with a pin with 18 second left.

Anna-Jonesboro junior Caleb Mays won at 145 over Murphysboro senior Patrick Campbell on an 11-0 decision after taking the lead with 1:02 left in the first period on a takedown and scoring on two more takedowns and an escape to take a 7-0 lead into the third.

Benton sophomore Mason Tieffel breezed through pool play and the quarterfinals on four pins. He won his semifinal match by a 19-4 technical fall and won the 132 title match by a forfeit when Herrin sophomore Blue Bishop was unable to answer the call for the championship match.

Centralia freshman Nate Lecrone beat Carbondale sophomore Gabriel Roman by a pin with 1:37 left in the third period.

“At first it was tough he fought strong with hand fighting and all that, but at the end of the day what coach (Tristan) Penrod teaches us in practice works any day of the week,” Lecrone said.

Carbondale junior Aiden Taylor won a 5-4 decision at the last second over Harrisburg senior Bryant Lester. Taylor’s points came on one point for an escape and four penalty points for stalling on Lester with the last two points coming in the last 20 seconds when Taylor was trailing 4-3 following a takedown with 56 seconds left.

“He’s a brawler - really strong,” Taylor said. “After he took me down I went to my feet and he got a stalling call because he couldn’t return me. Then he took me down, but since I didn’t get an escape he couldn’t get a takedown.”

Harrisburg sophomore Tony Keene pinned Goreville junior Briley Lehmen with 53 seconds left in the first period after taking the lead 2-0 on a takedown 50 seconds earlier.

Mount Vernon senor Jared Shafer pinned Quincy sophomore Bryor Newbold with 23 seconds left in the first period to win the 182 title.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0