Prep Wrestling | Local teams off to a great start

The prep wrestling season is already a couple weeks old with Marion, West Frankfort and Benton starting off undefeated and Centralia, Carmi-White County, Anna-Jonesboro, Harrisburg and Fairfield also off to a good start.

Seven local teams are ranked with Benton the highest at 20 in Class 1A. Also in 1A at honorable mention is Anna-Jonesboro, Fairfield, Harrisburg and Murphysboro. In 2A Carbondale and Marion are honorable mention.

The highest ranked wrestlers are Murphysboro senior Arojae Hart, who is second at 138 in 1A; Anna-Jonesboro junior TJ Macy, who is seventh at 132 in 1A; Anna-Jonesboro junior Caleb Mays at 145 in 1A and Carbondale junior Aiden Taylor, who is 10th in 2A.

Marion Wildcats

The Wildcats are off to a great start to the season with a 10-0 record in dual matches after winning the Marion Duals for the third straight year with a 5-0 record which included convincing wins of two ranked teams.

“We have a lot of solid kids up and down the lineup,” said Coach Darren Lindsey.

Marion, which is currently ranked honorable mention in 2A, beat two other honorable mention teams Waterloo, 54-29, and Carbondale, 60-15, along the way to the title.

Winning titles for the Wildcats were senior Nate Dampier at 152 and his brother sophomore Ricky Wade at 132.

“Ricky was 24-1 last year and is undefeated this year,” Lindsey said. “Nate is certified at 145, but Saturday we bumped him up.”

Backup junior Garrett Berendson stepped up big time to win at heavyweight as did freshman Tate Miller who missed weight at 120 and had to bump up to an empty 126 and won the title.

Also stepping up in exciting fashion was junior Malakei Weatherly, who was within a few points of the match being over down 18-5 with 1:09 remaining to pull a reverse and pin his opponent from Waterloo to win at 182.

The other top wrestlers are junior Kanye Gunn at heavyweight, junior Brennan Vogt at 113, senior Aden White at 160, sophomore Caleb Ohnsorge at 170 and brothers senior Clayton Tanner at 195 and sophomore Levi Tanner at 220.

West Frankfort Redbirds

The Redbirds are also undefeated starting the season with a 7-0 record, including finishing third at the Lawrenceville Tournament.

“We have over 30 wrestlers on the team this year, which is a nice change from last season and we have three or four spots that could change weekly by who is wrestling better,” said Coach Rick Arrington. “We have a lot of kids who are going to have great seasons this year.”

Senior Eli Klus has started the season with a 10-0 record at 120. The other top wrestlers are junior Gavin Mann at 145, senior Raj Jenkins at 132, junior Ashtin Swann at 152, junior Jaden Smilanich at 160, junior Joseph Kahl at 170, senior Anthony Joyner at 195, senior Hunter Stitley at 220 and junior Braxton Tutt at heavyweight.

Benton Rangers

The Rangers have also opened the season undefeated winning their first four dual matches and finishing second at their own Neal Wilson Invitational and fifth at Civic Memorial.

Coach Aaron Robinson has 31 wrestlers on the team this season with his top returning wrestlers being sophomore Mason Tieffel, senior Bobby Rodriquez, senior Holden Allsopp, junior Wyatt Upton, junior Avery Grimes and sophomore Connor Dean.

“We are young and still figuring out our lineups,” Robinson said. “All our returning wrestlers are all experienced kids, who we looking to for consistency in our duals and tournaments.”

The Rangers have jumped up two spots last week in the 1A team rankings from 22 to 20.

Centralia Orphans

Former Mount Vernon Rams wrestler Tristan Penrod begins his second season at the helm of the Orphans with a much larger squad after going 0-22-1 with just seven wrestlers.

“We had seven wrestlers, but we had around that could actually wrestle and to be honest two of them shouldn’t have been on a varsity lineup,” Penrod said. “My two captains are from that team seniors Noah Morris and Jaysen Demeritt. We’re very young with only four seniors in the starting lineup. This year I can fill 12 of the 14 weight classes.”

This season he’s already surpassed last season although it would have only taken one win, but his second squad has started the season with a 6-1 record.

Fairfield Mules

The Mules have got off to a great start posting an 8-2 dual match record and placing second in the Lawrenceville Tournament with Payton Allen at 220 and Konnor Dagg at 195 taking first place and second at the Lawrence County Tournament beating Mount Carmel, 48-30, Pinckneyville, 57-12, Calloway, 51-15, and Harrisburg, 42-41. Their only loss came to Camp Point, 42-33. The Mules also finished third at the Neal Wilson Invitational.

During its dual match schedule Fairfield beat Centralia, 54-24, Herrin, 60-10, Red Bud, 60-14, and Carmi-White County, 40-39 while losing to Benton, 43-42.

Carmi-White County Bulldogs

The Bulldogs were 11-9 in the spring and have started this season with a 6-3 record.

“We have two weight classes we can’t fill after we were giving up five last year, so we’re in a lot better place,” coach Terry Gholson said. “We were giving up 30 points last year, so we were happy to be 11-9. This year we don’t have a 106 or 120 pounder.”

The remaining 12 weight classes are manned by two seniors, two juniors, four sophomores and four freshmen.

Gholson’s top wrestlers are senior Titus Wood at 285, junior Isaac King at 182, sophomore Nelson Rider at 195 and freshman Trenton Belford.

Anna-Jonesboro Wildcats

The Wildcats are coming off a 14-13 record in the spring without any seniors in the lineup and Coach Chase Hargrave will have a starting lineup that has two seniors, four juniors, four sophomores and four freshmen when his junior at the 220 weight class returns from injury.

“I have 22 kids on the team this year, so I will be able to fill all 14 weight classes for our matches and an addition extra at multiple weight classes,” Hargrave said. “We are freshmen and sophomore heavy, but we do have a lot of experience with those freshmen and sophomores either in the junior program or wrestling last year."

Hargrave’s top wrestlers are all ranked senior Blake Mays, juniors Caleb Mays and TJ Macy and freshman Drew Sadler.

Harrisburg Bulldogs

Harrisburg has started the season with a 5-3 dual match record. Coach Greg Langley has five returning starters to build around.

“Our team is pretty young and inexperienced but a group I foresee good things to come,” Langley said. “Our young kids are strong and athletic and will eventually pick up the technical side of things.”

Returning to the lineup are sophomore Tony Keene at 113, junior Sebastion Brown at 132, senior Rayne Jerrell at 152, sophomore Josh Stewart at 170 and senior Bryant Lester at 195.

Mount Vernon Rams

Alejandro Wajner begins his first year as the head coach of the Rams and has begun the season with a 4-3 record.

“This is my first year coaching any high school,” Wajner said. “I was a college wrestler at Missouri Baptist and Lindenwood and trained professionally in mixed martial arts and Jiu-Jitsu. I’ve trained full-time in Mount Vernon for over six years now. I originally went to high school in South Florida.”

Wagner takes over a program that fallen from a team that routinely sent wrestlers to the state tournament to just four wrestlers by the end of the spring.

The top wrestlers are senior Bradden Davis at 138, junior Mylze Cammack at 152, sophomore Maddux Randall at 170, senior Jared Shaffer at 182, sophomore Mason Randall at 195 and senior Ethan Rivera at 220.

Murphysboro Red Devils

Coach Shea Baker has a full lineup and three others that are pressing for a starting job. His Red Devils have started the season with a 3-3 record beating Highland, 42-34, Herrin, 62-0, and Harrisburg, 42-40. Murphysboro lost to Marion, 40-33, West Frankfort, 70-12, and Carterville, 66-15.

“Overall, I believe that we can have a very strong year, as long as all of the pieces fall into place,” Baker said. “We have a few individuals that are chasing goals of being a state champion and state placers.”

Baker’s top wrestlers are senior Arojae Hart at 138, sophomore Liam Fox at either 126 or 132, who placed fifth at Civic Memorial, senior Patrick Campbell at 145, sophomore Lane Mills at 152 and junior Dayton Hoffman at 160.

Carbondale Terriers

The Terriers are off to a 3-6 start after going 18-1 in the COVID Region 5 last spring. The big loss of that team was state finalist Luke Daley, who joined former state champion and teammate Cameron Caffey at Michigan State. This season Coach Jerry Richards has a younger squad with no seniors.

“We will need a strong junior group to step up and lead the way to fill the many holes across the weights,” Richards said. “Our leading returner is 195 lbs. state qualifier junior Aiden Taylor, who will try to leave a mark like his 3-time state placing brother and coach, Aron Taylor.”

Several sectional qualifying juniors also back Aiden Murphy at 138, Brenden Banz at 152, and Isaiah Duckworth at 160. At the Marion Duals Murphy, Duckworth and Aiden Taylor was their weight classes.

Goreville Blackcats

Coach Bart Pulliam has four seniors and one junior to build his 2021-22 team around, but he will have to depend upon his freshmen and sophomores to fill out his lineup, including three sophomore girls.

“We’ve got 14 freshmen and lot of them have been wrestling for a couple years in our youth program, so I got big hopes for them,” Pulliam said. “Just like all young teams we make simple mistakes on basics, but once we get that down the next couple years we’re really going to grow into it. Alex Crim at 152 and Jeremiah Pulliam at 106 look good this year. Since we’re filling most of our weight classes I feel we’re going to have a good year in duals. While participation isn’t what it used to be the girls are really stepping up and filling some of those spots. We have six on the team this year. The most we’ve ever had. We have two freshmen, twins Molly and Mikah Merrill, who are already beating some of the boys.”

The Blackcats are 1-2 on the season.

Sparta Bulldogs

The Sparta Bulldogs have a new coach this season in Connor Mccall, who comes from Oxford, Alabama, to build the program back to the prominence it once held. This is his first head coaching job after being an assistant coach at the Oxford Middle School for two years before two years at the high school.

“We’re definitely a young team,” Mccall said. “We have four seniors and then the rest of our kids are underclassmen with the majority being freshmen. We’re definitely learning as we go. With this being my first year I’m just trying to get kids to come out. Right now we have 11 kids on our team and that’s a little more than they had last year. We’re just trying to grow the program."

The Bulldogs are 2-7 on the season after going 0-5 at the Marion Duals on Saturday where Martin finished third in the 160 weight class.

Herrin Tigers

Coach Kelsey Lewis has a very young squad and several holes in his starting lineup. His young Tigers have gotten off to a 0-9 start while they get their feet wet.

“Our numbers are not great but they are better than last year - currently we have 13 on the roster,” Lewis said. “I don't think we are going to win many duals but the kids will compete. With the COVID year last year we are basically starting over."

The two juniors are Questen Stover at 145 and Tyler Yeager at 160. Three freshmen are being thrown into the mix with Brad Williams at 106, Kobly Coffey at 152, Jack Finley at 160 and Logan Dirden at 285. The sophomores are Jerome West at 120, Broday Reagan at 126, Blue Bishop at 132, Aaron Ragsdale at 138, James Triplett at 152 and Luke Smith at 170.

