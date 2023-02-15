The Murphysboro Red Devils qualified five wrestlers for this week's state tournament in Champaign. The competition runs from Thursday through Saturday.

On Thursday, the preliminaries will be held and the tourney will advance through the quarterfinal round. On Friday, there will be wrestlebacks and semifinals. Finals are set for Saturday.

Coach Shea Baker said he believes all five of his kids are capable of placing in the top six as led by senior 170-pounder Dayton Hoffman. It was Hoffman who won the sectional at Carterville on Saturday. He has posed a 37-1 record this winter.

"Dayton is having a great year," Baker said. "He's going to be going up against some guys at state he hasn't wrestled against this year, so he's really looking forward to testing his skills out. I think he has a legitimate shot at winning state."

Should Hoffman achieve that feat, he would be matching his coach. Baker won the title in 2009 at the same weight class.

Others competing for Murphysboro are: Jackson Graff (106), Kaden Richards (113), Bryce Edwards (132) and Liam Fox (145).

Baker said the school record for state placement (top six) is three wrestlers, set in 2007.

"Anything can happen up there," he said. "We could get three or more, but we will have to be on top of our game."

Anna-Jonesboro head coach Chase Hargrave is taking two wrestlers to the big dance - Drew Sadler at 106 pounds and Daniel Dover at 126. Sadler won both the regional and sectional and is ranked No. 1 in the state.

"Drew is in a bracket with a lot of good kids, but he has had a really good last two weeks and is wrestling very well," he said. "I think he has a great shot at winning it all this year."

Only a sophomore, Sadler (47-2 on the season) is only two wins shy of 100 for his career. In essence, he is in the process of rewriting all the record books at A-J.

"If Drew were to win all of his matches at state, that would put him at 51, tying his own school record, and then he could break that record next weekend at the team sectional," Hargrave said.

The A-J coach said Dover, who placed fourth at the sectional, faces a tough first-round opponent in Dakota's TJ Silva, the state's top-ranked wrestler at 126 pounds.

"This is Daniel's first trip to state," Hargrave said. "I am confident he will wrestle well."

Other local grapplers who will be competing at state after placing at the Carterville Sectional include: Blue Bishop of Herrin (second at 145); Jude Beers of Johnston City (fourth at 220); Payton Allen of Fairfield (third at 285); Tony Keene of Harrisburg (second at 120); and Mason Tieffel of Benton (third at 138).

Among Class 2A wrestlers, three from Carbondale qualified, including: Isaiah Duckworth (second at 160); Brenden Banz (third at 170); and Aiden Taylor (third at 195).

Mount Vernon qualified four for state this week thanks to performances at last Saturday's Highland Sectional: Dillon White (first at 120); Rider Searcy (second at 145); Ethan Rivera (fourth at 182) and Mason Randall (fourth at 195).