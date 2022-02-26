Prep Wrestling | Ming places fourth at first ever IHSA girls wrestling state championships

Goreville’s Alivia Ming advanced to the championship semifinals before being knocked to the “wrestlebacks” and took home the first ever girls 135-weight class fourth place medal on Saturday at the inaugural IHSA girls wrestling championships held at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

“Great experience for Alivia,” said Goreville coach Bart Pulliam. “She is a hard worker who doesn’t give up. I can say every time I am around Alivia she makes me want to be a better person/coach. She’s a sophomore with two more years to lead this team to new heights. I am really glad the Goreville/Vienna Coop is giving this team a chance to compete at this level. We brought three qualifiers and two alternates here to wrestle and see what the next level looks like. It will only get better next year.”

The unique aspect of the girls wrestling tournament is that it wasn’t arranged into 1A, 2A and 3A classes, so the smaller school wrestlers had to compete against the bigger school wrestlers, especially from the Chicago area schools, unlike their male counterparts.

The sophomore won her first match by a pin in 1:12 over sophomore Faith Comas from Berwyn-Cicero (Morton) to advance to the quarterfinals where she pinned senior Stephany Serna from Joliet Central in 2:38.

She lost to the eventual state champion Homewood Flossmoor junior Attalia Watson-Castro by a 6-4 decision. Watson-Castro had won her previous two matches by technical falls.

In the “wrestlebacks” Ming beat Wauconda senior Keira Dafnis by an 8-4 decision to advance to the third-place match against junior Al Ghala Mariam Al Radi from Niles West. After a scoreless first period, Ming was pinned 31 seconds into the second quarter. Ming finished with a 20-22 record.

“The first period went back-and-forth with several close takedowns by both wresters,” Pulliam said. “In the second period she started on bottom and her opponent turned her for a pin.”

There was a total of seven female wrestlers from the area that competed at the state finals.

Trico senior Maggie Ramaker (13-19) won her first match at 140 by a pin in 14 seconds, but lost in the quarterfinals by a 13-8 decision to drop in the “wrestlebacks”. She won her next match by a pin in 1:30 to advance to the “blood round” where if she won she was assured a medal, but she lost by a pin in 1:22 to be eliminated.

“It was a really hard-fought match,” said Trico coach Shane Pierce. “She caught her opponent on her back, but lost the hold. There was a quick scramble and she got caught on her back. Maggie had a great season and certainly not to be overlooked. Working with assistant coach Nathan Price we found what really works for Maggie and what we can improve upon. This summer Coach Price will be training her to prepare for the freestyle state tournament in Champaign and hopefully secure a spot on Team Illinois at the USA Wrestling Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota.”

Mount Vernon sophomore Faith Barret (8-5) also advanced to the 170 “blood round” before losing by a pin in 1:56. Barret lost her opening match by a pin with five seconds left in the second period. She then won her next two “wrestleback” matches by pins in 4:35 and 3:07 before being eliminated just short of earning a medal.

“Faith wrestled a great tournament,” said Mount Vernon coach Alejandro Wajner. “For only wrestling since November she’s accomplished so much in just a little over three months. She unfortunately just came up short in her ‘blood round’ to get on the podium. We are all so proud of her and luckily, she plans to wrestle year round, so she can come back even better next season.”

Marion junior Haylie Nappier-Feth (10-8) won her first match at 145 by a 24 seconds pin, but lost her next two by a 13-1 major decision and a 2:14 pin.

Ming’s teammate freshman Molly Merrill (3-9) lost her first match at 105 by a quick pin, but recovered to win her first “wrestleback” match by a 15-13 decision before being eliminated by a pin in 27 seconds.

Merrill twin sister Mikah (12-7) lost her first two matches at 115 by pins as did Anna-Jonesboro junior Oregan Dover (9-4) at 125.

