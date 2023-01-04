 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Wrestling

Prep Wrestling | Murdale Invitational begins Friday

Murphysboro's Dayton Hoffman slams Highland's Ben Mitchell to the mat in the 160 pound championship match during the 60th Murdale Wrestling Tournament held at Carbondale Community High School on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 in Carbondale.

 Christopher Kays, For The Southern

CARBONDALE — The pairings aren't yet ready for release, but Carbondale High School wrestling coach Jerry Richards is working feverishly to match up first-round opponents for the 61st Annual Murdale Invitational.

The competition gets underway Friday at 4:30 p.m. and runs all day Saturday at the high school. Admission is $3 and $4 on Friday and $3 and $5 on Saturday.

What's unique about this year's meet is that it marks the first year that girls will have their own tournament to run simultaneously with the boys.

"We have 29 schools participating altogether, and I believe that 12 will have at least one girls wrestler," Richards said. "We expect to have representation in all 14 weight classes."

Richards said participation is up from last year.

"We have more teams (29 vs. 24) and more wrestlers competing this year," he said. "This is still one of the top meets in the southern half of the state."

Richards said all wrestlers will compete in at least one, if not multiple matches Friday, which will affect seedings for Saturday.

"There will not be any two and out," he said. "Everybody will get to wrestle Saturday, too. We have a scramble format where everyone is placed in pools the first night.

"There will be three brackets - top, middle, and bottom," he said. "The undefeated wrestlers from Friday will be in the top bracket Saturday. Those who don't win Friday will be in the bottom bracket, and those who may win one and lose one will be in the middle."

A few of the top teams at this year's meet include defending champion, Cahokia; Mount Vernon; Quincy; Murphysboro; Mascoutah; Marion; Carbondale; Highland; Anna-Jonesboro; and Chatham Glenwood.

"We will have six mats with matches going all the time," Richards said. "It's a lot of work, but we'd like to think we have a great tournament."

Following is a list of some of the key wrestlers in the boys' meet by weight class:

106 (Zoee Sadler-Anna-Jonesboro)

113 (David Sadler-Anna-Jonesboro and Tyson Waughtel-Carlyle)

120 (Tony Keene-Harrisburg, Max Wade-Marion and Dylan White-Mount Vernon)

126 (Carson Bissey-Olney)

132 (Mason Tieffel-Benton, Bruce Edwards-Murphysboro)

138 (Santino Robinson-Mascoutah)

145 (Blue Bishop-Herrin, Rider Searcy-Mount Vernon, and Hunter Hawthorne-McCracken County, Kentucky)

152 (James Barragan-McCracken County)

160 (Owen Uppinghouse-Quincy and Talan Keoughan-Fairfield)

170 (Dayton Hoffman-Murphysboro, Brenden Banz-Carbondale, Max Miller-Quincy, Maddux Randall-Mount Vernon, and Nick DeLoach-Cahokia)

182 (Bryor Newbold-Quincy, Ty Carter-Red Bud, Ethan Rivera-Mount Vernon, and Malakei Weatherly-Marion)

195 (Aiden Taylor-Carbondale, Ashton Zobrist-Highland, and Nathan Randall-Mount Vernon)

220 (Riley Bradford-Carterville and Remington Hiser-Mount Zion)

HWT (Payton Allen-Fairfield, Zechariah Miller-Carterville, Jason Dowell-Cahokia, and Kanye Gunn-Marion)

john.homan@thesouthern.com

618-925-0563

