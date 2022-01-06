Prep Wrestling | Murdale Wrestling Tournament returns with a star-studded field

CARBONDALE — After having last year’s Murdale Wrestling Tournament cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament returns on six mats inside the Carbondale High School gym with possibly its strongest field for the 60th annual wrestling showcase.

This years tournament features seven ranked teams, 52 ranked wrestlers (13 of which are ranked in the top 10 of their weight class), and 19 of the 24 teams have at least one ranked wrestler on its roster.

"This tournament isn’t just a strong local teams type of thing there’s some legitimate state representation here,” said Carbondale coach Jerry Richards. “Marion, Cahokia, Glenwood, Murphysboro and Anna have many strong individuals and we have 10 teams having a full lineup and five others almost full. Benton has a full team and it wouldn’t surprise me if they finish in the top four and Murphy might be in the top five.”

The tournament begins Friday with pool play at 4:30 p.m. to determine the seedings for Saturday’s quarterfinals which will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The top ranked teams are (9) Chatham Glenwood, (22) Cahokia, and Anna-Jonesboro, Benton, Carbondale, Fairfield and Marion have earned votes as honorable mentions.

There are two No. 1 ranked wrestlers in Carlyle freshman Tyson Waughtel, who is 20-0 at 106 and Glenwood sophomore Andrew Davis, who is 6-0 at 106, but this weekend he will bump up a weight class to 113.

Murphysboro senior Arojae Hart is ranked second at 138 with a 16-1 record, Harrisburg sophomore Tony Keene is ranked fourth at 113 with a 15-0 record and Benton sophomore Mason Tieffel is ranked fourth at 125 with a 26-2 record, but he will wrestle at 132 this weekend.

There are three wrestlers ranked sixth, including Marion sophomore Ricky Wade at 132 with a 23-0 record and Marion senior Nate Dampier at 152 with a 22-1 record. Both are coming off first place finishes at the prestigious Mascoutah tournament. Also ranked sixth is Cahokia senior Tyrese Brownlee at 195 with a 12-10 record.

"I haven’t seen Ricky Wade lose yet as a freshman or a sophomore,” Richards said.

There are four wrestlers ranked eighth led by two Anna-Jonesboro wrestlers, freshman Drew Sadler at 106 with a 21-2 record and junior Caleb Mays at 145 with a 21-2 record. Also ranked sixth is Cahokia junior Corron Midgett at 170 with an 8-4 record and Glenwood junior Brandon Gray at 182 with a 12-12 record.

Murphysboro junior Dayton Hoffman is ranked 10th at 160 with a 13-3 record.

The only other undefeated wrestler in the field of 314 wrestlers is Fairfield junior Payton Allen, who is 18-0 at 220.

Marion (17-2) leads the field with eight ranked wrestlers. Behind Wade and Dampier, earning an honorable mention selection are junior Brennan Vogt (17-8 at 113), senior Aden White (11-4 at 152), senior Clayton Tanner (18-5 at 195), sophomore Levi Tanner (15-3 at 220), junior Kanye Gunn (11-2 at 285) and junior Garrett Berendson (13-5 at 285).

Cahokia (8-0) has seven ranked wrestlers, with five being honorable mention along with Brownlee and Midgett.

Along with Hart and Hoffman, Murphysboro coach Shea Baker, who is a former state champion himself, has three honorable mention youngsters in freshmen Kaiden Richards (18-5 at 106), Bryce Edwards (19-5 at 132) and sophomore Liam Fox (17-5 at 126).

Carbondale (3-6) has four honorable mention wrestlers in juniors Aiden Murphy (12-4 at 138), Brenden Banz (8-4 at 152), Isaiah Duckworth (13-5 at 160) and Aiden Taylor (13-4 at 195). At the Mascoutah tournament, Banz lost in the finals to Damphier and Taylor finished third.

Fairfield (10-2) has four honorable mention wrestlers in Allen, senior Cole Simpson (15-3 at 138), senior Konnor Dagg (15-3 at 195) and sophomore Scott Cuff (13-5 at 132).

Anna-Jonesboro (11-6) has three ranked wrestlers with junior TJ Macy honorable mention at 132 with a 14-1 record to go with Sadler and Mays. Sadler and Mays finished third at Mascoutah.

In addition to Teiffel, Benton (8-7) has two honorable mention ranked wrestlers in senior Bobby Rodriquez at 120 with a 16-3 record and junior Avery Grimes at 138 with an 18-6 record.

Mount Zion has three honorable mention wrestlers in sophomore Mason Gray (13-4 at 106), junior Tanner Garrett (12-6 at 126) and sophomore Remington Hiser (12-6 at 220).

Harrisburg has senior Bryant Lester as an honorable mention at 195 (8-2) and Carlyle has honorable mention junior Owen Birkner at 170 (13-3).

Mount Vernon has two honorable mentions in senior Jared Shafer (14-2 at 182), who finished third at Mascoutah, and sophomore Mason Randall (14-4 at 195) as does West Frankfort with junior Gavin Mann (17-2 at 138) and senior Eli Klus (15-4 at 120).

Other honorable mention wrestlers of local interest are Herrin sophomore Blue Bishop (11-2 at 132), Goreville junior Briley Lehmen (14-5 at 113) and Pinckneyville senior Riley Maxey at 138.

"I saw Blue Bishop wrestle as an eighth grader and he’s really good,” Richards said.

The remaining honorable mention wrestlers are Effingham senior Jon Perry (16-2 at 152) and Highland senior Ben Mitchell (18-6 at 160), who finished third at Mascoutah.

The most competitive weight class for this weekend is 138, with six ranked wrestlers led by No. 2 Hart. The next is 106 with five ranked wrestlers led by No. 1 Waughtel and No. 8 Sadler.

"Hart is the class of 138 with his only loss being a one point match to a kid from Civic Memorial in the final of the Mascoutah tournament,” Richards said. “You have two top 10 ranked wrestlers in 106 and three very good young wrestlers. Murphysboro freshman Kaiden Richards is having a good year.”

Weight class 132 is also strong, with five ranked wrestlers led by No. 6 Wade, as is the 195 class led by No. 6 Brownlee and 160 led by No. 10 Hoffman. Two other weight classes have four ranked wrestlers in 126 led by No. 4 Tieffel and 152 led by No. 6 Dampier.

"This year all the weights are decent with top ranked wrestlers and a lot of honorable mention talent in all the weight classes,” Richards said. “I’d put our Aiden Taylor against anyone in the 195 bracket. We have a full 285 bracket and Marion has two that are about even. They both deserve to be there. I saw Berendson beat Gunn and Gunn is a handful.”

