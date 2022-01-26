Prep Wrestling | Murphysboro gets win over Carbondale

MURPHYSBORO — The Murphysboro wrestling team won the annual Jackson County Braggin’ Rights Showdown with Carbondale by a forfeit 39-33 on Wednesday night at Memorial Gymnasium.

“They had a couple forfeits that we were able to cover which helped us out,” said Murphysboro coach Shea Baker. “We moved some guys around by bumping up some weights to get some better matches and a couple of those matches didn’t turn out our way. But that’s fine because we were trying to get some good experience before regionals.”

The match started with the 120-weight class and the Red Devils jumped out to a 15-0 lead on a forfeit win by freshman Aiston Holt at 120, a 12-2 major decision by freshman Jaiden Hayes at 126 and a 17-2 technical fall by sophomore Liam Fox at 132.

“We bumped up our 132 freshman Bryce Edwards and that was a good match for a long time until he got caught on his back at the end,” Baker said. “We moved our 145 senior Patrick Campbell up and that was another great match tied up in the third period. Arojae Hart bumped up 145 and wrestled well and junior Dayton Hoffman did a great job at 160.”

The Terriers finally got on the board on a thrilling last minute rally by junior Aiden Murphy that broke a 5-5 tie. Edwards had bumped up a weight class and took a 3-2 lead after the first period. Murphy scored a takedown with 17 seconds left in the second period to take a 4-3 lead into the third.

Murphy scored on an escape to open the final three minutes to up his lead to 5-3, but Edwards scored a takedown with 1:34 remaining to tie the score. Murphy retook the lead 25 seconds later on an escape and added to his lead on a takedown with 34 seconds left. Murphy completed the maneuver with a pin with 16 seconds left.

“The kid was phenomenal for a freshman,” Murphy said. “I was kind of worried after he got the first takedown, but I was able to rally for the win. It was not my proudest moment when he got that last takedown. I definitely need to work on my takedown defense more. After I got on top of him I saw his wrists and hit a move I’ve been working on quite a bit in practice and ended up pinning him.”

Arojae Hart won the 145 weight class by a pin to up the Murphysboro lead to 21-6. Junior Brenden Banz got three of those points back with another thrilling Carbondale come-from-behind win at 152.

Campbell led 4-0 after the first period before Banz scored on a reverse and a takedown in the second period to tie the score heading into the third period. The match remained tied until Banz scored with 10 seconds left on three back points to pick up three points on a 7-4 decision to cut the lead to 21-9.

“I just wrestled 120 percent all three periods - I wrestled my hardest I guess,” Banz said. “I got the takedown with 13 seconds left in the second to tie the match. With 10 seconds left, I just had the cradle and ripped it as hard as possible.”

Hoffman upped Murphysboro’s lead to 27-9 with a pin at 160 before Carbondale won the next three weight classes to tie the score 27-27.

Junior Jasper Meadows started the run with a forfeit win at 170. Junior at 182, Ryan Hawk, pinned senior Hunter Svanda with 1:05 left in the third period and junior Aiden Taylor beat junior Leslie Deegan at 195 by a pin 57 seconds into the first period.

Murphysboro regained the lead by forfeit at 220 giving freshman Wyatt Eovaldi a win before sophomore Zane Williard pinned junior Franklin Eovaldi 50 seconds into the second period after he took a 4-0 lead to tie the score again 33-33.

The Red Devils ended the match like they began with a forfeit for freshman Kaiden Richards at 106 to win 39-33. Both teams didn’t field a wrestler at 113.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0