ANNA-JONESBORO — The postseason gets underway Saturday with a pair of regional wrestling tournaments in Southern Illinois. Anna-Jonesboro is hosting the Class 1A Regional that features Benton, Trico, Carmi-White County, Carterville, Goreville, Harrisburg, Herrin, Johnston City, West Frankfort, Murphysboro and the host A-J Wildcats.

Murphysboro, coming off a River-to-River Conference championship, is the team to beat at A-J.

"All of our guys have individual goals of advancing to the sectional, and if enough reach their goal, we should be in a good position to win the team title Saturday," said Red Devils head coach Shea Baker. "I'm hoping that we are peaking at the right time."

Murphysboro, 15-11 in dual meets, has several grapplers capable of winning the regional and advancing to the sectional next week.

Senior Dayton Hoffman (170 pounds) is the likely top seed at A-J. He is 31-1. Other leading candidates for the Red Devils are: sophomore Bruce Edwards (35-8 at 132 pounds); junior Liam Fox (34-9 at 145 pounds); sophomore Kaden Richards (35-9 a 113 pounds); and freshman Jackson Graff (33-7 a 113 pounds).

Another freshman - Jonathan Witzman - will not be able to compete in the 138-pound division after breaking his arm at the Litchfield Invitational last month.

"Jonathan had a good chance to qualify for the sectional meet, so it's really a tough blow for him and for us," Baker said.

Baker said the regional field is quite deep with any of five teams capable of winning the team championship. He said Anna-Jonesboro, Benton, West Frankfort, and Harrisburg, along with the Red Devils, are talented enough to pull it off.

"I think we have one of the better 1A regionals in the state," Baker said.

Wildcats head coach Chase Hargrave said he agrees with Baker's assessment that five schools should battle it out for the championship.

"Murphy is a very solid team and should be the favorite after winning the conference, but I think the rest of us have pretty solid teams, too. It should be a good meet."

A few of A-J's top wrestlers include sophomore Drew Sadler (42-2 at 106 pounds); junior Daniel Dover (37-6 at 126 pounds); senior TJ Macy (22-4 at 138 pounds); and senior Mateo Vaca-Diez, returning from an injury (18-8 at 160 pounds).

"I think wrestling in front of our home fans will be a huge advantage for us. Anytime you don't have to get on the bus and travel somewhere, it's a plus," Hargrave said.

A-J, which owns a 20-9 record in dual meets this season, won the regional last year.

"It's a little added pressure to repeat," Hargrave said. "I know the kids are thinking about it."

CENTRALIA REGIONAL

Carbondale and Marion are planning on making their presence felt in the eight-team field at Centralia Saturday, which also includes tourney favorite Mount Vernon, East St. Louis, Waterloo, Highland, Mascoutah and the host Orphans.

"I think this will be a pretty tough regional," said Marion head coach Darren Lindsey. "Mount Vernon is probably the favorite. We're just hoping we can find a way to catch up to them. What helps us is that we're pretty balanced in all the weight classes. A lot of our guys should score points and several will push for a title."

Some of Marion's top scoring threats include: freshman Max Wade (36-4 at 120 pounds); junior Caleb Ohnesorge (22-1 at 152 pounds); senior Kanye Gunn (29-7 at 285 pounds); senior Malakei Weatherly (30-8 at 182 pounds); sophomore Tate Miller (30-8 at 132 pounds); senior Brennan Vogt (30-10 at 126 pounds); and sophomore Riddick Cook (28-11 at 113 pounds).

Of this Marion contingent, a handful are expected to be top seeds Saturday. The official seeding meeting is tonight (Thursday).

"We won the regional last year, but the stars will have to align properly for us to repeat," Lindsey said. "We will most certainly be competing for another one."

Carbondale head coach Jerry Richards said the Terriers may have won the South Seven Conference meet, but believes the Mount Vernon Rams are the team to beat at Centralia.

"Overall, we match up with Mount Vernon pretty well, but I think they're a better tournament team," Richards said. "The regional tournament is not the same as the conference meet. Conference was made up of dual matches. There are a lot of strong teams that will be there. We will come to compete."

The Terriers are led by five standout performers. They include: senior Aiden Taylor (37-3 at 195 pounds); senior Brenden Banz (39-2 at 170 pounds); senior Isaiah Duckworth (31-8 at 160 pounds); senior Aiden Murphy (31-8 at 138 pounds); and junior Isaac Smith (18-2 after returning from an injury at 132 pounds).