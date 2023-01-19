Prep Wrestling | Sadler twins ascend to the top of wrestling charts

ANNA-JONESBORO — Zoee and Drew Sadler are Anna-Jonesboro's version of The Wonder Twins.

And although they don't have the super power to transform into an animal or water like the fictional twins from the animated television series, they do have a super power - to outmaneuver and pin athletes of a similar age and ability with alarming consistency.

Between them, the Sadlers have combined for a stunning 67 wins against only five losses.

Perhaps not surprisingly, Drew and Zoee are ranked No. 1 in the state in their respective weight classes in wrestling. Drew is the top-ranked male wrestler at 106 pounds and Zoee is the top-ranked female grappler at 105 pounds. This year marks only the second year that the Illinois High School Association has hosted a state tournament for girls.

A-J Wildcats wrestling coach Chase Hargrave said the Sadlers have earned their rankings.

"Hard work in practice make them special - that and competing in freestyle wrestling tournaments in the off season," he said. "They have a tremendous work ethic and push each other to succeed."

Hargrave said the Sadlers have the right mindset to be champions.

"They are relentless," he said. "They want to get better each and every day. They want to get stronger. They want to improve their technique. They want to be the best."

Hargrave said Zoee Sadler (31-3) has wrestled only against boys so far this season.

"She understands that she's not going to be as strong as most of the boys, so she focuses hard on her technique," he said. "She's very precise in where she steps and where she puts her hands. She stays away from her opponent's upper body as much as she can. And she does a good job of keeping her balance and remaining in good position to score points."

Hargrave said Drew Sadler (36-2 overall) is much stronger physically than what it may appear.

"Drew has worked hard to improve his strength from last year," the coach said. "For 106 pounds, he is extremely strong. He is also a technically sound wrestler who can beat you in so many ways. When he sees an opening, he goes for it. He truly understands the sport of wrestling, even though he is only a sophomore."

Zoee said she began wrestling seven or eight years ago.

"Once my brother started, I started," she said. "I have always loved wrestling. And I have always competed against guys. I think it will help me tremendously when I compete in the postseason against girls because guys are generally much stronger. If I can handle them, I should be able to handle most girls."

Zoee said she does take a different approach when wrestling boys.

"I have to rely more on my technique," she said. "I have to be smart, especially if I know they are stronger than me. I look for other ways to beat them."

Zoee said she did not qualify for state last year, but is confident she will make it this year.

"I'm very motivated," she said. "I really want to win the title this year."

The sophomore added that there are a few students at her school who question, if not ridicule her for wrestling against boys.

"For the most part, though, the support has been great. I have quite a few friends, as well as family, who are behind me all the way. People can say what they want. I'm not going to let anything like that bother me. I enjoy wrestling too much."

Drew Sadler said he couldn't be prouder of his sister and enjoys sharing the spotlight with her.

"I wouldn't want it any other way," he said. "Competing without her around wouldn't be the same."

Drew said he has put in the time to become a much better overall wrestler this year.

"I placed third at state last year as a freshman. And my semifinal match was an overtime loss," he said. "I want to win it this year. That's why I have put in so much extra work. I want to be prepared for anything."

Drew, who sometimes wrestles up at 113 pounds, said he never wants to look too far ahead.

"Winning all these matches during the regular season is great, but there's no reason to get the big head. There are bigger matches ahead," he said.

When asked who would win a match between he and his sister, Drew took the diplomatic approach and smiled.

"That depends on the day," he said.