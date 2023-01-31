Prep Wrestling | West Frankfort wrestler 'Mannhandles' opponents on mat

WEST FRANKFORT — Gavin Mann is working his way into the wrestling record book at West Frankfort.

The senior, who competes in the 145-pound weight class, has put together a record of 37-6 this season and collected 1​17 career wins to date, placing him in some elite company at the school.

He can't catch Connor Eaton (Class of 2020), who finished with 165 career wins with the Redbirds a few years ago, but Mann is only three pins shy of a record for most pins in a season. Mann has 28 pins. The record holder is Heath Neibch (1989), who recorded 31 pins as a senior 34 years ago.

"Gavin's had a very successful four years here at West Frankfort," said Redbirds head coach Rick Arrington. "He's one of our team captains - a great leader and great kid. He's been much more of a vocal leader this season and the kids seem to respond well to him."

Arrington said Mann competes in a loaded weight class, which also features standout grapplers from Herrin - Blue Bishop - and Murphysboro - Liam Fox.

All three will be competing for the top prize at the regional tournament this Saturday in Anna-Jonesboro.

Arrington described Mann as "a great defensive wrestler" who is quick on his feet and strong enough to get his opponents in a bad position leading to a pin.

"Gavin can ride you for a whole period if necessary, wearing his opponent down. And he's a good counter wrestler," Arrington said. "He's hard to score on because of his quickness and technique. And he's amazing on top. He can get pins pretty quick."

Mann has never qualified for state, which remains his goal this season.

"He's come up one match short the last couple of years," Arrington said. "We're hoping this is his year."

Mann, who was also the quarterback on the West Frankfort football team, said he didn't realize he was close to a school record in pins.

"It doesn't really matter to me if I get it. I just want our team to win," the senior said.

The Redbirds have certainly done their share of winning this season, tying a school record with 20 dual-meet victories.

"As far as my development as a wrestler goes, I credit much of that to coach Arrington. He has pushed me to achieve more than I ever thought I could achieve. He taught me to never give up on myself - just keep working until the match is over. My strategy in matches is to try to capitalize on my opponents' mistakes. I try to push them around and get them to take bad shots at me. That's when I attack."

Asked about his success, Mann said wrestling is all about the experience for him. Winning is simply the icing on the cake.

"I just like to compete with my friends, especially the seniors on our team," he said. "Friendship is what matters most to me."