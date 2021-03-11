Pro Days an exercise in speed scouting with no combine

Coaches and general managers have flocked to one city for nearly 40 years to interview players and watch them run drills at the NFL's annual scouting combine.

Now teams are sending scouts, coaches and general managers across the country for 103 college pro days replacing this year's combine in yet another NFL adaptation to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL has devised rules for this scouting version of speed dating that started March 5 at Kansas and concludes April 9. COVID-19 means no more than three people per team allowed at any pro day, so film review will be crucial for this April's draft.

"This will end up being the Super Bowl of good scouting and player personnel," agent Leigh Steinberg said. "It's going to be their time to shine. It's going to be their Super Bowl, with the better organizations being more creative and coming through with better talent assessment, and some people not being very successful. But that happens every year, right?"

Teams also won't be allowed private film sessions, workouts, or dinners with prospects, though in-person visits are allowed — if a school built time into the schedule. Any private workout or timing and testing not affiliated with the NFL is off limits.