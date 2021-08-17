MLB | Marion native Chuck Morgan inducted into Texas Rangers Hall of Fame

Back when Marion native Chuck Morgan created the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame in 2003, he would have never guessed that one day he’d be inducted into the prestigious hall of Arlington greats.
“It was originally designed to honor uniformed players,” Morgan said on Tuesday. “Over time, people thought others within the organization deserved more recognition.”
Morgan was one of those people.
The longtime voice of the Texas Rangers was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame alongside retired third baseman Adrian Beltre on Saturday. The two became the 23rd and 24th inductees in the team’s Hall of Fame since the first class in 2003.
“I’ve always been pretty old school about players and going into dugouts,” said Morgan. “Adrian and I have done about three Q&As over the years; most recently we spoke for about an hour and a half at the Amarillo Fundraiser for Nolan Ryan’s daughter.”
After swapping baseball stories with Beltre at the fundraiser, Morgan realized he had more in common with Beltre than he had originally thought.
“I’ve always had a great respect for the players and their time playing,” he said. “But it turned out that the respect I had for (Adrian) was the same respect he had for me”
Morgan’s time in baseball began at McLaren Field in Marion, now known as Ray Fosse Park. A 14-year-old Morgan went to the concession stands one afternoon in the market for baseball card packs when he was offered an opportunity to call his first Pony League game.
Now in his 43rd year with professional baseball, Morgan began calling Rangers games as a Public Address Announcer in 1983 and has called 38 of his 39 seasons in Arlington. Including a one-year stint announcing the Kansas City Royals in 2002, Morgan successfully called his 3,059th career game against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday after his Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
An even crazier stat is that Morgan has never missed a home game during that span. If calling baseball games had its own stat, Morgan would be batting 1.000.
Perhaps consistency is why players like Beltre raise him above the rest.
“No way, I didn’t think anything like that would ever happen,” Morgan said when asked if he ever expected being inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame.
Morgan called his 3,000th career game last September when Texas was out of the playoff hunt. But his excitement grew once the MLB selected the Rangers’ brand-new Globe Life Park, formerly known as Ballpark in Arlington, as the destination spot to host a National League Division Series, as well as the NLCS and World Series at 25-percent capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.
And after calling the World Series in front of 11,500 fans, the same microphone that Morgan gripped in his 3,000th game was requested by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
“I got a call from Cooperstown that they wanted my microphone,” he said. “Calling those playoff games was about 47 days in a row of hard work and a lot of fun. While it would have been more fun calling the Rangers, I got to say Vin Scully’s famous line: ‘It’s time for Dodger baseball!’”
Morgan grew up listening to Scully call games against his childhood favorite St. Louis Cardinals. Watching all-time greats like Lou Brock, Curt Flood, and Bob Gibson play on the Cardinals’ World Series Champion teams in ‘64 and ‘67 made a lasting impression.
“My dad was a big Cardinals fan in the ‘30’s,” he said. “I came from a split family where my mother and brother were Cubs fans so we always tried to see both teams play at old Busch Stadium, and that was my first ballpark. The Cardinals having the success they did in the late ‘60’s really had an impact on me.”
In attendance for Morgan’s Hall of Fame ceremony was his family and wife of 10 years, Starr. He enjoyed a truck ride around the field with four of his grandchildren as Rangers fans showed their gratitude, but there was one person not in attendance.
“I was really hoping the COVID-19 rules would allow Ray Fosse into my celebration,” Morgan said of the Marion native and current television sports color commentator for the Oakland Athletics. “Ray was a big high school star when I was in grade school. Unfortunately, Ray has cancer and was unable to travel. I would have loved to have had him there on the field with me.”
As Morgan looks ahead at life and baseball, the 66-year-old admitted he’s past the age of having goals.
He did think of one accomplishment that would put the cherry on top.
“The one thing the Rangers have never won is a World Series title,” he said. “We came close in 2010 and 2011. I do the best I can to give the fans at the ballpark a Major League experience, but the one thing that would complete my life is announcing the Rangers as World Champions.”
