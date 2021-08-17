MLB | Marion native Chuck Morgan inducted into Texas Rangers Hall of Fame

“I got a call from Cooperstown that they wanted my microphone,” he said. “Calling those playoff games was about 47 days in a row of hard work and a lot of fun. While it would have been more fun calling the Rangers, I got to say Vin Scully’s famous line: ‘It’s time for Dodger baseball!’”

Morgan grew up listening to Scully call games against his childhood favorite St. Louis Cardinals. Watching all-time greats like Lou Brock, Curt Flood, and Bob Gibson play on the Cardinals’ World Series Champion teams in ‘64 and ‘67 made a lasting impression.

“My dad was a big Cardinals fan in the ‘30’s,” he said. “I came from a split family where my mother and brother were Cubs fans so we always tried to see both teams play at old Busch Stadium, and that was my first ballpark. The Cardinals having the success they did in the late ‘60’s really had an impact on me.”

In attendance for Morgan’s Hall of Fame ceremony was his family and wife of 10 years, Starr. He enjoyed a truck ride around the field with four of his grandchildren as Rangers fans showed their gratitude, but there was one person not in attendance.