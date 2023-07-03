As a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, I have admittedly been spoiled by the team’s success throughout the years.

Eleven World Series championships – second only to the New York Yankees. Fifteen division titles in the last 41 years that include seven World Series appearances and three championships.

And since taking over ownership of the Cardinals in December 1995, Bill DeWitt’s teams have only endured three losing seasons – 1997, 1999, and 2007. Moreover, the Cards have won 11 division titles in that period of time with two World Series titles; four National League pennants; and 15 playoff appearances.

With that kind of track record, it’s easy to see why so many non-Cards fans are enjoying the Redbirds’ fall from grace this summer.

And who could blame them? They are falling quite hard.

St. Louis is wickedly awful at 33-46 as we near the halfway point of the season. What’s worse is that most so-called baseball experts picked the Cardinals to win the division, not finish last in a five-team race.

There are plenty of problems to identify with this team, but the biggest problem is pitching followed by pitching, and then pitching. And that includes both starting pitching and relief pitching.

Wednesday night’s debacle against the Houston Astros in which Giovanny Gallegos imploded, turning a two-run eighth-inning lead into a three-run deficit with two swings of the bat is but the latest of the team’s breakdowns on the diamond.

To date, the bullpen has blown a stunning 16 save opportunities. That’s totally unacceptable. If the pen had blown only half of that total or eight, that would change the team’s record to 41-38. A little more palatable huh?

The pitching staff was poorly constructed from the get-go with no impact additions in the offseason. That’s on President of Baseball Operations, John Mozeliak.

The highly questionable, unsuccessful analytics-driven, no-feel-for-the-game field maneuvers are all on Manager Oliver Marmol. He has no clue what he’s doing, but he balances that lack of intuitiveness with a healthy dose of sarcasm and condescension.

Both need to go in my opinion, but I don’t see either losing their jobs. Firing Marmol would be viewed by DeWitt and Mozeliak as failure on their part, so that’s out. We’re stuck with the condescending know-nothing.

As for Mo, he would appear to be pretty safe as DeWitt is much more focused on the bottom line than he is with winning championships.

And as long as 3 million plus continue to push through the turnstiles at Busch Stadium, there will be no panic to fix things. Just keep pushing the bobblehead nights, fellas. That’s what the fans really want, right?

Well, maybe that’s good enough for some fans, but not for me.

I went to one game early in the season. I don’t intend to go back this year. Until some real attention is paid to reworking this roster, I don’t want to give Billy Boy any more of my money.

And if the team continues to stink things up in the second half of the season as it has in the first, I would expect more Cardinals fans to stand in line with me.

WHAT I WOULD DO

Although it’s possible that the Cardinals could turn the season around and contend for a playoff spot in a weak National League Central Division, the lack of pitching talent will likely prevent them from getting back in the thick of the race.

For that reason, I say sell.

Keep Arenado, but try to get back a package of pitchers for reigning MVP Paul Goldschmidt.

Trade Tommy Edman and get more pitching. I like him a lot as he is an excellent defender, base stealer, and can play so many positions, but he does not hit for a high average or for power. I would also trade Paul DeJong and get anything, preferably pitching.

Room has to be made for the club’s top minor league prospect, Masyn Winn.

He plays shortstop, so buh-bye, Paul. Maybe DeJong’s stock has risen enough these last few weeks to get something decent for him.

Trade Jack Flaherty for a younger pitcher. He will be a free agent at the end of this season and hasn’t been the same pitcher since 2019. He can be very good at times, but only at times.

Trade Jordan Montgomery for a younger pitcher. He will be a free agent at the end of this year, too.

Also offer up starting pitcher Miles Mikolas, first baseman prospect Luken Baker and oft-injured outfielder Tyler O’Neill for pitching. None are fits in the STL anymore.

My new lineup:

Brendan Donovan-LF

Lars Nootbaar-RF

Nolan Arenado-3B

Nolan Gorman-2B

Jordan Walker-1B

Alec Burleson-DH

Willson Contreras-C

Dylan Carlson-CF

Masyn Winn-SS

The pitching staff would be totally revamped with players acquired in deals, and if necessary, I would promote top prospects Michael McGreevy and Gordon Graceffo. Both are currently pitching for Memphis in Class AAA.

Gallegos would never get another opportunity to close a game, if I even bothered to keep him on the roster. For now, Jordan Hicks would remain my closer and Ryan Helsley could fight to get his job back once he is healthy again.