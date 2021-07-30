Olympics | Marion locals gather to support former Wildcat Sullivan in Tokyo

The Olympic high jump standard is 2.33 meters, which Sullivan has reached twice in his career.

“I know originally we talked about doing it at the Oasis Theater,” Goodisky added, “but with the heat and everything this ended up being an ideal event.“

Goodisky highlighted Eli and Sara Baker, Mayor Mike Absher, Executive Director Josh Benson, and the entire Marion community for showing their support.

The event was sponsored by Marion Civic Center, Swamp Fox Track & Field Club, Dave Severin State Representative, AP3 Hope Foundation, and the city of Marion.

“If Darryl saw this I think he would be very happy to know we have his back,” said Goodisky. “He’s got a huge support system because of the young man he is. He’s just an outstanding young man; anybody that knows him raves about him as a person and of course about his talent.”

Sullivan won both the state long jump and high jump events in his senior season at MHS. He later graduated to compete at the University of Tennessee, but before that, Goodisky remembers the first time he witnessed the son of Craig and Lydia Allen 'wow' the audience.