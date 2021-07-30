Olympics | Marion locals gather to support former Wildcat Sullivan in Tokyo

MARION — The Marion Cultural and Civic Center was the place to be on Thursday when Wildcats fans gathered to support Olympic high jumper and former Wildcat Darryl Sullivan Jr. compete in Tokyo.
The event fell on one of the hottest days of the summer with temperatures approaching triple digits. But that wouldn’t keep any Sullivan fan from attending the watch party that began with food trucks at 5:30 p.m. and finished with a theater full of people watching their favorite high jumper on the big screen.
Marion High School Athletic Director Ryan Goodisky said it wasn’t difficult drawing in crowd interest.
“Our social media sites have pretty good reach, but let’s just be honest, Darryl is a big deal,” said Goodisky, who began at MHS during Sullivan’s senior year in 2016. “He’s a hometown hero these days so it’s pretty easy to get the word about certain folks, and Darryl’s one of the easiest.”
Marion pride was seen throughout with some of Sullivan’s former coaches in attendance, including track/cross country coach Eli Baker and jump coach Dean Schulmeister.
The Civic Center opened around 6 p.m. for locals to enter and enjoy concessions. There was even free USA spirit gear handed out and temporary tattoo stands set up for kids to show off U.S. colors.
“This is what makes Marion great,” said Goodisky. “For a big town, it has a small town atmosphere and a community feel to it. A lot of the leaders in the communities started talking a few weeks back as soon as Darryl qualified.
The Olympic high jump standard is 2.33 meters, which Sullivan has reached twice in his career.
“I know originally we talked about doing it at the Oasis Theater,” Goodisky added, “but with the heat and everything this ended up being an ideal event.“
Goodisky highlighted Eli and Sara Baker, Mayor Mike Absher, Executive Director Josh Benson, and the entire Marion community for showing their support.
The event was sponsored by Marion Civic Center, Swamp Fox Track & Field Club, Dave Severin State Representative, AP3 Hope Foundation, and the city of Marion.
“If Darryl saw this I think he would be very happy to know we have his back,” said Goodisky. “He’s got a huge support system because of the young man he is. He’s just an outstanding young man; anybody that knows him raves about him as a person and of course about his talent.”
Sullivan won both the state long jump and high jump events in his senior season at MHS. He later graduated to compete at the University of Tennessee, but before that, Goodisky remembers the first time he witnessed the son of Craig and Lydia Allen 'wow' the audience.
“It was the first Marion sporting event I ever attended,” he said. “I was hired in the spring of Darryl’s senior year and I remember walking through the gates for the Marion Relays track meet where Darryl established the No. 1 jump in the state of Illinois before we even went to the state finals that year.”
Sullivan cleared the 2.17-meter bar, matching Tihomir Ivanov of Bulgaria, Stefano Sottile of Italy and Jamal Wilson of The Bahamas, but he missed three times at 2.21 meters. The Marion native finished 30th and did not qualify for the finals.
Sullivan’s motivational slogan, as fans learned prior to the event through trivia questions, is to “Strive for Greatness.”
“We’re awfully proud of Darryl,” said Goodisky.
