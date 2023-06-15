MARION — Karsten Stotlar bills himself as a strike-thrower.

The Marion product used that very skill to help extricate the Thrillbillies from a potential game-ruining jam in the top of the seventh inning Wednesday night.

Needing just one pitch to record the third out and strand three runners, Stotlar then added a scoreless eighth inning to set up Logan Mueller for a 1-2-3 ninth inning and a save that wrapped up a 4-1 Prospect League win over the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Marion Stadium.

“Coach asked me if I knew the situation when I came in and I was definitely aware,” Stotlar said. “I was definitely aware. I knew I was coming in for the lefthanded hitter.”

Waved in from the bullpen after Matthew Derrick induced a pop-up from Daedrick Cail for the second out, Stotlar got Ty Rhoades to ground out to second. That quashed a Springfield rally that saw it sandwich a pair of hit batters around an infield hit to fill the bases with no outs.

For good measure, Stotlar pitched around his own trouble in the eighth. He surrendered a walk and single before putting away Zane Danielson with a fastball on the plate’s outer edge. Stotlar pumped his fist in celebration as he walked off the mound.

“That was adrenaline,” Stotlar said with a grin.

The 6-5 lefthander, whose signature pitch is a curve that he can dot on both corners, has worked to improve his velocity. He currently sits in the low 80s and knows for his career to progress beyond John A. Logan College that he’ll need to add a few miles per hour.

“I have an idea where it’s going most of the time,” he said. “I’m able to pitch to spots, which is good because you can’t miss spots here. If you do, it’s going to get hit.”

No matter who the Thrillbillies (7-6) ran out to the mound, the Lucky Horseshoes (6-5) weren’t doing a lot of hitting. Four pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts with Jackson Kranawetter (2-0) fanning eight over five innings in getting the win.

A Trico product, Kranawetter displayed a sharp three-pitch arsenal in allowing just three hits and a run with a pair of walks. Five of his first seven outs came by way of the K and he slipped three called third strikes by Springfield batters.

Offensively, the Thrillbillies collected 11 hits off four pitchers, three each by Dylan Drumke and Charlie Corum. Cole Smith bagged a pair of hits, including an RBI double down the right field line for a 3-1 sixth inning edge.

Corum knocked in runs in the second and seventh with hits that couldn’t have been more disparate. His pop fly down the right field line in the second inning eluded the first and second baseman, plopping about a foot inside the line to score Jackson McCoy. Corum slashed a hard shot between third and short in the seventh for the game’s final run.

The Thrillbillies didn’t even need a hit to score their first run. Kaleb Herbert drew a leadoff walk in the first, swiped second and reached third on Josh Griffin’s groundout. Jackson Lindsey’s bouncer to second plated Herbert.

The result snapped a three-game losing streak for the Thrillbillies, who were without manager Ralph Santana after he drew a two-game suspension from the league following his ejection from a 3-1 loss at the Cape Catfish on Monday night.

It was a satisfying result for Stotlar and his teammates.

“We’re going to celebrate this one in the locker room,” he said.