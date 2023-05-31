Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MARION — The Thrillville Thrillbillies of the Collegiate Prospect League opened their first season in Southern Illinois with a thrilling 5-3 win over the Jackson Rockabillys in the franchise opener at Marion Stadium on Wednesday night.

“It was a great game all the way around,” said Manager Ralph Santana. “We hit well, we pitched well, we ran the bases well – we just played the game really hard today. This is our brand of baseball. The boys came out and played hard and that is all I can ask them to do every night. First home run and first win, it’s awesome. I’m glad to be back in Southern Illinois. There's no better feeling. It was an amazing night.”

The win was not only the first in franchise history, but another historic feat was accomplished when right fielder Jackson McCoy from Boonville, Mississippi, put his name in the record books with the franchise’s first home run – a solo blast in the seventh inning to give the Thrillbillies a two-run margin. McCoy has been signed to play for SIU in the fall.

“I’ve been here three days,” McCoy said. “He threw me a fastball, which is what every hitter likes. I didn’t know what to expect when I came up here, but this was more than I ever imagined. I love the fans and I hope we can continue this all summer. SIU got me hooked up with this team. I’m glad they did.”

The Rockabillys jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a one-out single by Aydan Hamilton and a two-out pop fly by Wesley Mann that fell in front of the left fielder to drive in Hamilton from second base.

Thrillville tied the score in the bottom of the second inning on two-out rally after Bryson Arnette was walked to open the frame. One out later, Arnette was replaced on the base paths by Alex Zimmerman when he hit into a fielder’s choice.

On a 1-2 pitch, Zimmerman stole second and then scored when Ashton Smith hit a bouncer up the middle that the shortstop just missed gloving. Grant Palmer followed with a high hopper to third base and beat out the throw to put runners at the corners with two outs.

Kaleb Herbert took a ball and hit a high pop fly that fell in between the outgoing shortstop and the incoming leftfielder and centerfielder allowing Smith to score from third.

Jackson tied the game in the top of the sixth when Hunter Ralls gave up base hits to Hamilton and Dalton Rudd to lead off the inning. James Denten then hit a ground ball to second and Hamilton scored as he was being thrown out at first with Rudd advancing to third. Ralls got out the inning without any further scoring when Mann hit a high fly ball to mid-right where Jackson McCoy gunned out Rudd at the plate for a double play.

The Thrillbillies regained the lead in the bottom of the frame by loading the bases with one out on a leadoff error followed by a hit batsman and a walk one out later. Smith then hit a chopper that the shortstop botched allowing Evan McCarthy to score from third keeping the bases loaded for Palmer, who hit a ground ball to third to score Chase Austin to up the lead to 4-2.

Jackson cut the lead in half in the top of the seventh when relief pitcher Matthew Derrick hit Brandon Valdez with one out and gave up a double to Braden Vinyard one pitch later.

In the bottom of the seventh, Herbert led off by grounding out to short and Jackson Lindsey followed with a pop out to right to bring McCoy to the plate with the two outs and the bases empty.