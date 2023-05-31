Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Thrillville Thrillbillies summer league baseball team kicks off its inaugural season with a 6:45 p.m. start Wednesday against the Jackson, Tennessee Rockabillys at the former Rent One Park in Marion.

Admission is $8 for stadium seating or $5 for seats in the lawn section along the third base line. Parking is free.

First-year manager Ralph Santana said Tuesday he is “excited” about the start of the season. Thrillville is a new member of the 17-team Prospect League, which features college students who have hopes and aspirations of signing professional baseball contracts.

Because pro leagues do not use aluminum bats, the Prospect League is an all wooden-bat league – a big adjustment for players who have used aluminum bats all their lives.

The Thrillbillies are one of nine teams in the Western Conference of the league. There are eight additional teams in the Eastern Conference. Four of the 17 teams will make the playoffs.

“It looks to me like we have a lot of hungry and hard-working kids on this team,” Santana said following practices leading up to the start of the season. “I like that because that’s the kind of player I was. I also like the fact that a good portion of our roster is made up of local guys.”

Thirteen of the 30-plus players on the roster are from the region, including Marion, Du Quoin, Anna-Jonesboro, Steeleville, Pinckneyville, Mount Vernon and Benton. Additional players on the roster play ball at John A. Logan College, Rend Lake College, Kaskaskia College, and SIU.

“We definitely have that hometown feel,” Santana said. “And I think that will go over well with our fans. My expectations for this team will be high. I think we will be more than capable of making a run at the playoffs this year. I think we could and should be one of the better teams in the league.”

Santana said he and the Thrillbillies staff will do everything in their power to make attending a game an enjoyable experience.

“We’re keeping our food prices low, as well as our ticket prices,” he said. “Our fans will find that buying a burger and fries is no more expensive that stopping at one of their favorite fast-food restaurants. We have quite a few promotions planned for the season and will keep everything fun and affordable, because we want our fans to come back.”

The Thrillbillies, after opening at home with Jackson on Wednesday and Thursday, will play at Alton on Friday against the River Dragons, and then return home Saturday to take on the Danville Dans and will also host the Cape Catfish on Sunday. The weekend games are scheduled for 6:18 p.m. start times.

For information on tickets or other questions, contact the box office at 618-988-8499.